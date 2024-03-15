Scheffler receives neck treatment during Round 2 of The Players

Scottie Scheffler received treatment on his neck during the second round of The Players Championship.

Scheffler was seen having his neck worked on, sitting in a chair off the 14th tee box on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass (he began the round on the 10th hole).

Scottie Scheffler receiving treatment on the 14th tee for discomfort in his neck.



He remains just one shot back of the lead. pic.twitter.com/CM13olqc0y — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 15, 2024

Golf Channel’s Steve Burkowski reported on “Live From The Players” that Scheffler’s team wasn’t aware of any serious issues.

After opening in 5-under 67, Scheffler birdied the 10th and 13th holes Friday morning, before dropping a shot at the par-4 15th. He immediately bounced back, however, by making a 15-footer for birdie at the par-5 16th to grab a share of the early lead.