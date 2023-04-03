From Scheffler to Mize: Ranking all 88 players in the 2023 Masters field

Eighty-eight players will tee it up this week at Augusta National for the 87th Masters Tournament.

Defending champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will again be on a short list of potential winners, as will the two players behind him in the world rankings, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

But where does everyone else rank heading into Thursday? We literally rank EVERYONE:

1. Scottie Scheffler: Not only is he the defending champ after a dominant performance a year ago, he’s also been the best player in recent months, winning in Phoenix and at The Players and with fourth-place showings at Bay Hill and Match Play. Just three players, though, have won back-to-back Masters, including most recently Tiger Woods in 2001-02.

2. Rory McIlroy: In eight attempts to complete the grand slam, McIlroy has six top-10s at Augusta National, including a runner-up last year, when he was six strokes better than anyone over the last two rounds. He’s seventh in strokes gained approach and has looked dialed in during recent finishes at Bay Hill (T-2) and Match Play (third).

3. Jon Rahm: He snapped his run of four Masters top-10s – he posted 15 straight rounds of par or better during that stretch – with a T-27 last year. And he’s cooled off recently by going T-39, WD, T-31. But he’s fourth in strokes gained approach and should be one of the safest bets.

4. Tony Finau: He’s hot, having cracked the top 25 in 10 straight events, and he heads to Augusta National, where he’s notched three top-10s in five career starts. His nine major top-10s in the last five years rank second behind Rory McIlroy’s 11. He’s also third in strokes gained approach.

5. Jason Day: Few are hotter right now, as Day has four top-10s in his past five starts. He’s top 25 in strokes gained approach and should finish closer to his T-5 at the 2019 Masters than his MCs the last two appearances.

6. Xander Schauffele: He’s seemed to alternate performance here – T-50, T-2, T-17, T-3, MC. Of course, the pattern is due for a top-3 showing. Top 10 in strokes gained approach and has finished in the top 15 in three straight majors; only Rory McIlroy has done that. Reached the quarterfinals two weeks ago at Match Play.

Story continues

7. Corey Conners: The flusher has three straight top-10s at Augusta National and is coming off a victory Sunday at Valero

8. Collin Morikawa: His approach game (second on Tour) is going to eventually get him a green jacket, but will it be this year? He’s perfect in making cuts in three Masters starts, and he notched his best finish a year ago, placing fifth. His four top-5s in the last six majors is one better than Rory McIlroy. The only concern is recent form as he boats just one top-10 in his last five starts.

9. Jordan Spieth: The iron play hasn’t been the sharpest this season, but he’s still posted a pair of top-4s in his last three stroke-play starts. And there’s no denying Spieth’s record at Augusta National – a win and four other top-3s, including last year.

Jordan Spieth hits a shot in the fairway

10. Tom Hoge: Comfortably the Tour’s leader in strokes gained approach, T-3 a few weeks ago at The Players, and he now gets a second crack at Augusta National after finishing T-39 in his Masters debut last year.

11. Cameron Smith: In six Masters starts, Smith has a T-10, T-5, T-2 and last year, a T-3 after leading the field in birdies. In the last three Masters, Smith’s 23-under cumulative score is six shots better than anyone else. All that said, he was T-26 in his Masters tune-up at LIV Orlando.

12. Viktor Hovland: The 2019 Masters low amateur has made both cuts as a pro at Augusta National, but he’s yet to notch a top-20. He’s 12 under on the second nine in his career, but he’s 13 over on the first nine. Trending in his last three stroke-play events – T-20, T-10, T-3.

13. Shane Lowry: He’s been trending here for a few years, highlighted by last year’s T-3. Great approach play. Just wish he’s not failed to crack the top 30 in his last three worldwide starts.

14. Patrick Reed: His short game always will have him in the conversation here as he’s got two top-10s and nothing worse than T-36 in four Masters since winning in 2018. Top-5 finish Sunday at LIV Orlando, too.

15. Cameron Young: Was a trendy pick last year before missing the cut in his Masters debut. Entering his second and coming off a runner-up at Match Play, he’s got the length and ball-striking to contend. Top-3s in two majors last year, too.

Cameron Young up close during the 2023 WGC Match Play

16. Patrick Cantlay: Owns just one top-10 finish six trips to Augusta National. Was T-39 last year after tying for the most three putts or worse in the field (seven) and needing 97 putts through three rounds. On the flip side, he also has six bogey-free rounds in majors since the start of 2019, the most in the world.

17. Dustin Johnson: Throw out his MC in 2021 and DJ hasn’t been worse than T-12 in six straight Masters starts. Solo seventh Sunday at LIV Orlando, but that was just his third tournament since last October.

18. Justin Thomas: He’s got two top-10s in his last three Masters starts. However, he’s currently outside the top 50 in strokes gained approach, down in driving distance, and he’s only posted two top-10s in seven starts this year.

19. Max Homa: He’s been hot this year with a win and four other top-10s, and he’s coming off his first Masters made cut in three tries last year. That said, he’ll need to figure out the first eight holes as he’s 19 over on those in eight rounds compared to even par on Nos. 9-18.

20. Min Woo Lee: His T-6 at Players shows he’s ready for the big stage. Has a great combo of length and putting. May beat all the debutants this week.

21. Kurt Kitayama: Usually, when he’s off, it’s the driver. But driving accuracy isn’t a big indicator here. Backed up his API win with a quarters appearance in Austin. Now, he makes his Masters debut.

Kurt Kitayama hits a shot out of brush

22. Russell Henley: After MC in Masters debut in 2013, Henley has been sneaky good here – five straight better than T-31, albeit no top-10s. Will need to hit irons better – outside top 100 in strokes gained approach – to factor this year, but he is trending with back-to-back top-20s on Tour.

23. Tommy Fleetwood: Top-25 approach player on Tour, but only two top-20s in his last five starts, highlighted by a T-3 at Valspar. Due for a good finish at Augusta National with three top-20s but nothing better than T-14 in last five appearances.

24. Will Zalatoris: Quickly becoming a horse for the course here at Augusta National with a runner-up and T-6 in two starts. He’s not in great form, though, ranking outside the top 75 in strokes gained approach and failing to notch a top-50 since his top-10 at Genesis. Health a concern.

25. Sam Burns: In 10 career major starts, he’s never contended and owns just one top-25 finish. He missed the cut in his Masters debut last year and is currently ranked No. 174 in strokes gained approach.

26. Brooks Koepka: He’s missed the cut in two straight Masters, but he’ll enter this week with some momentum after winning LIV Orlando. Still, Orange County National isn’t exactly a proper tune-up.

27. Justin Rose: His two MCs in 17 Masters appearances have come in the last four years. And he’s cooled off since winning Pebble with two MCs, but only a little as he was also T-6 at The Players. Top 50 in strokes gained tee-to-green.

Justin Rose laughs with his caddie during the Monday practice round at the 2023 Masters

28. Sepp Straka: T-30 in Masters debut last year. Top 20 in strokes gained approach. No top-25s yet in majors, but that could change this week.

29. Keegan Bradley: First Masters start since 2019 for the top-30 ball-striker. Has made five of six Masters cuts, but nothing better than T-22.

30. Kevin Na: Has been T-14 or better in three straight Masters. T-23 at LIV Orlando, but closed in 66-69. It’s not crazy to think he could post a top-25.

31. Si Woo Kim: Attention will be on the other Kim, but this is the one you want this week. Five straight Masters finishes of T-39 or better, he just hasn’t contended yet. Recent form not great, but top 30 in strokes gained approach.

32. Chris Kirk: First Masters since 2016 (MC), but he won Honda earlier this year, was top 10 last week at Valero and has been good on approach and around the greens this season. Sleeper.

33. Tyrrell Hatton: He is not, in fact, returning this year as a caddie after his comments last year. But Hatton’s chances aren’t great when one considers he’s finished T-44 or worse in five of six Masters starts. However, he does have four top-7s worldwide this calendar year and he ranks 11th in the strokes gained approach.

Tyrrell Hatton reacts on the practice range during the Monday practice round at the 2023 Masters

34. Sungjae Im: Sandwiched his MC in 2021 with a T-2 and T-8. Just one top 10 in last five worldwide starts. And outside the top 60 in strokes gained approach.

35. Tiger Woods: Getting through four rounds at Riviera was a positive sign for Woods’ body. And despite everything, he’s made cuts in two Masters starts since his 2019 win. If his leg cooperates, Woods has top-20 potential, but probably not much more.

36. Hideki Matsuyama: A neck injury knocked him out of the Match Play, and aside from a solo fifth at The Players, he’s struggled this year. He ranks 60th in strokes gained approach. But he is 8 under over his past two Masters and has three straight top-15s here, including his win in 2021.

37. Tom Kim: He’s top 20 in strokes gained approach this season, but this is his Masters debut and he’s yet to finish better than 23rd in a major. No top-30 finishes in his past five starts either.

38. Ryan Fox: MC at Valero snapped a nice run that included a T-27 or better in three straight Tour starts. First Masters, but he has the power to get around this place well.

39. Matt Fitzpatrick: A neck injury has contributed to four missed cuts in his last seven starts. He has experience here with seven made cuts in eight Masters starts, but he’s also got just one top-10 finish.

Matt Fitzpatrick hits an iron shot during the 2023 WGC Match Play

40. a-Gordon Sargent: He’s won twice and not finished outside the top 7 in nine college starts this season, though this will mark his first start in a pro event. He’s definitely got more than enough length.

41. Sahith Theegala: First Masters and battling some inconsistency. Also ranks just outside top 60 in strokes gained approach, but he has ability to be better than that hitting from Augusta National’s uneven lies.

42. Mito Pereira: Rides two straight top-6 LIV showings into his Masters debut.

43. Adam Scott: He should be great bet to at least make the cut as he’s 19 for 21 at the Masters. However, he’s gone three years now without a top 20 and ranks No. 171 in strokes gained approach.

44. Talor Gooch: Has finished in the teens in three straight LIV events, which is exactly where he was in his Masters debut last year (T-14). Expect a little regression, but maybe not much.

45. Jason Kokrak: T-12 at LIV Orlando was his best finish of the year. T-14 here last year. Has length, but like a lot of the LIV guys, hard to gauge how he’ll do.

46. Joaquin Niemann: Not notching a top-30 in two straight LIV events is concerning. Low ball flight also backs up why he’s not finished better than T-35 at Augusta National.

Joaquin Niemann walks on the course during a LIV event

47. Danny Willett: Last year’s T-12 was his best Masters finish since winning in 2016. Has been solid but not great this year with just one top-20 in his last five starts.

48. Seamus Power: Closed in 70 to finish T-27 in his Masters debut last year. No. 164 in strokes gained approach, but he’s as good as anyone around the greens. Missed cut at The Players.

49. Taylor Moore: Valspar champ riding confidence high and a very balanced skillset, which includes being No. 63 in strokes gained tee-to-green. But it’s his first Masters.

50. Adam Svensson: Masters debut. Got a taste for leading a big event at The Players before sliding to T-13. Top 60 in strokes gained tee-to-green, just needs to make putts, which has always been an issue.

51. Abraham Ancer: Since winning the Saudi International, he’s regressed in LIV events, including tying for 30th at LIV Orlando. MC last year at Masters after a T-26 and T-13.

52. Alex Noren: First trip to Augusta National since his T-62 in 2019. MCs in two starts prior. Needs to figure out the driver, but didn’t look bad at Valero (T-15).

53. J.T. Poston: Top-10 at Valspar and quarterfinals at Match Play gives him some momentum as he tries to make up for MC in his only Masters start, in 2020.

54. Bryson DeChambeau: He’s made five of six Masters cuts – his MC coming last year – but has no top-10s to show for it. Part of his issue is he has made 13 doubles or worse in the past four years at Augusta National, two more than Tyrrell Hatton’s 11.

Bryson DeChambeau on the course

55. Billy Horschel: Throw out Match Play and he’s missed three of last four cuts. T-38 is his best Masters finish in last five starts. Ranks 81st in strokes gained approach.

56. Harris English: Has played just one Masters since 2016, but that was a T-21 in 2021. T-2 at Bay Hill was nice, but he’s been inconsistent, especially off the tee and on approach, as he continues to work his way back from hip surgery last year.

57. Gary Woodland: Three missed cuts and no top-30s in five straight Masters and six finishes outside the top 40 in his last seven worldwide starts isn’t good, but one positive has been approach play – 20th on Tour in strokes gained.

58. Louis Oosthuizen: Sandwiched a fourth with 42nd-place showings in his last three LIV events. WD after first round snapped a streak of nine straight showings of T-41 or better.

59. Mackenzie Hughes: Ranked No. 117 in strokes gained approach, but he’s gone T-40 and T-50 in two Masters starts, so not terrible. But two MCs and nothing better han T-50 in his last four Tour starts isn’t the best recent stroke-play form. Did make quarters at Match Play.

60. Thomas Pieters: T-17 Sunday at LIV Orlando was his best finish on the tour in three starts. Two MCs (2018 and 2022) since a T-4 in Masters debut. Hard to tell which player will show up.

61. Adrian Meronk: Masters debut. Has had a lot of top-20s this year, but will probably be happy just to make the cut.

62. Harold Varner III: Was T-23 in his Masters debut last year, but his T-19 Sunday at LIV Orlando was by far his best finish this year.

Harold Varner III putts

63. Keith Mitchell: Outside the top 100 in strokes gained approach and T-43 in his Masters debut in 2019.

64. a-Sam Bennett: Compared to his previous two seasons, the Texas A&M fifth-year senior has been a bit more inconsistent this season. He won in Hawaii earlier this spring, but then finished outside the top 10 against a weak Louisiana Classics field. If he gets hot this week, though, he can beat a lot of people, including all the ams.

65. Charl Schwartzel: Basically has three straight top-25s at Masters, including T-10 last year. But no top-20s in last three LIV starts isn’t promising.

66. Sergio Garcia: Had three MCs after 2017 Masters win before posting a T-23 last year. However, he was 45th out of 48 players Sunday at LIV Orlando. Not great.

67. Phil Mickelson: Has the magic wore off? Lefty has no top-15s in his last four Masters starts before not playing last year. Even worse: He’s failed to crack the top 25 in his last three LIV starts.

68. Cameron Champ: Has dropped outside the top 200 in the world and is No. 192 in strokes gained approach, which is a shame considering he's gone T-19, T-26, T-10 in his three trips to Augusta National.

69. K.H. Lee: Four of last five starts have produced an MC or finish outside top 50. Missed cut last year in Masters debut. But approach play has been solid.

70. Scott Stallings: First Masters start since 2014, and he’s gone MC, MC, T-69 in stroke play since a top 25 in Phoenix. Iron play been an issue of late.

71. a-Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira: Great short game will serve him well here, and his victory at the LAAC has kickstarted his senior season as he’s won and posted two other top-10s in four spring starts.

DeOliveira_AMevent_putt

72. Kazuki Higa: Had been cruising on the DP World Tour before missing the cut at Valero.

73. Brian Harman: Only his fifth start here, where he’s missed two cuts but also hared 12th in 2021. Approach play has been a problem and he’s missed three of his last four stroke-play cuts.

74. Bubba Watson: Has made five straight Masters cuts and finished outside the top 40 just once in that span. But had knee surgery last year and has finished T-40 twice in three LIV starts this season.

75. a-Aldrich Potgieter: The 18-year-old British Am champ has won the South African Stroke Play and Junior Invitational at Sage Valley this year.

76. Francesco Molinari: His T-14 at API is his only finish better than T-60 in his last five starts. He’s also missed three cuts during that span. With rain expected, course should play longer and a finish similar to his last three Masters – MC, solo 52nd, MC – is more likely.

77. a-Ben Carr: The U.S. Am runner-up was no fluke as he’s posted seven top-15s in college and amateur starts since, including a recent win at the Schenkel. This is a big step up in competition, though.

78. Kevin Kisner: He’s 200th in strokes gained tee-to-green. That’s all you need to know.

79. Zach Johnson: No Masters top-10s since 2015 and four MCs in last seven.

80. Bernhard Langer: Made three straight cuts before missing in his last two Masters. However, he does have five top-20s, including a win, on the Champions Tour this season.

Langer_1920_drive

81. a-Matthew McClean: He sure does play a lot of golf for a mid-amateur – six WAGR events in three different countries already this year. Most recently cracked the top 10 at the Azalea Invitational.

82. Mike Weir: In his last 12 Masters, he’s made just two cuts, the last one coming in 2020. Has a couple top-10s on PGA Tour Champions this year.

83. a-Harrison Crowe: The Asia-Pacific Amateur champ has some decent results in his native Australia, but last summer he struggled mightily in the big amateur events.

84. Fred Couples: His run of six top-20s in seven years starting in 2010 has long ended. He’s missed four straight cuts.

85. Vijay Singh: Has failed to make six of the last seven weekends and hasn’t broken 78 in each of his past two Masters starts.

86. Jose Maria Olazabal: Did make the cut two years ago before missing for the sixth time and seven tries last year.

87. Sandy Lyle: There will be no suspense. In what figures to be his final Masters, Lyle has long odds to not just make the cut but also break par. The last time he shot under par was a final-round 71 in 2013.

88. Larry Mize: Has missed five straight Masters cut while owning a 77.2 scoring average in that span.