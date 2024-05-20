Scheffler 'fairly tired' after arrest during US PGA

Scottie Scheffler is a two-time winner of the Masters [Reuters]

Scottie Scheffler said he was "fairly tired and ready to get home" after being arrested in the middle of the US PGA Championship.

The American was still able to finish the tournament on 13 under, eight shots off winner Xander Schauffele, and faces a court appearance on Tuesday after being charged with assaulting a police officer outside Valhalla Golf Club hours before his second round.

Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer.

The 27-year-old said the incident was a "big misunderstanding", while his lawyer said "multiple eyewitnesses confirmed that he [Scheffler] did not do anything wrong but was simply proceeding as directed".

"I typically try to keep the off-course life as quiet as possible, and this week obviously was not that way, so was a bit different in that sense," said the world number one following his final round.

Scheffler had arrived at the US PGA Championship following some time off to be with his wife Meredith, who gave birth to their first child on 8 May.

After a strong opening round, he was then arrested and charged after the incident on Friday morning.

Ultimately, a wayward display on Saturday cost him a shot at the title, as Scheffler shot over par for the first time in 2024.

He looked back to his normal self in an outstanding final round which included seven birdies.

"I did my best to leave that [assault charge] behind me and come out here and compete and do what I love, and the support I got from the fans was amazing," said Scheffler.

"I think they were cheering extra loud for me this week, and I got a lot of support from the players and caddies as well."

Scheffler is in the field for a tournament starting in Texas on 23 May.

"I think it's all up in the air. I'm not really sure what the next days have in store," he said.

"I think I'm able to get home tonight, but we'll see when I leave here. I haven't really had much chance to assess the situation off the course.

"As of now I'm planning to play next week. As far as the off-the-course stuff goes, I'm not really sure."