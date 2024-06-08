Scheffler extends lead at Memorial Tournament

American Scottie Scheffler won his second Masters title in April [Getty Images]

Memorial Tournament third round leaderboard

-10 S Scheffler (US); -6 S Straka (Ast), C Morikawa (US), A Hadwin (Can); -4 L Aaberg (Swe), X Schauffele (US)

Selected others: -2 R McIlroy (NI); -1 T Fleetwood (Eng), S Lowry (Ire); E S Power (Ire); +1 M Fitzpatrick (Eng)

Full leaderboard

World number one Scottie Scheffler recovered from a mid-round triple-bogey to stretch his lead to four shots after three rounds of the Memorial Tournament.

Overnight leader Scheffler, 27, was two under after eight holes but saw his three-shot advantage evaporate on the ninth after driving his tee shot into the trees.

However, the American was able to regain his composure, starting with a birdie on the next hole, and finished with a one-under-par 71 after two further birdies and a bogie on the 18th.

"I feel like I hadn't hit many shots at all today off line and I had a triple on my card and I was all of a sudden one over par," said Scheffler of his frustrating ninth hole.

"I was definitely frustrated with the break, but overall I was like, I'm still swinging it really good, I didn't need to change anything, I just need to stay in the right frame of mind."

The two-time Masters champion is 10 under heading into Sunday's final round at Muirfield Village in Ohio, four shots ahead of Canada's Adam Hadwin, American Colin Morikawa and Austrian Sepp Straka.

Morikawa and Straka both carded four-under-par 68s to join first-round leader Hadwin in joint second after his 72.

US PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele and Sweden's Ludvig Aberg are on four under in a share of fifth place.

The tournament is one of the PGA Tour's signature events, with a 73-player field competing for a $20m (£15.6m) purse. It precedes next week's US Open at Pinehurst.