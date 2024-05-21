Scheffler arrest to be reviewed by Louisville police

Scottie Scheffler won the Masters for a second time in April [Getty Images]

Louisville police will investigate if policies were correctly followed in the arrest of world number one Scottie Scheffler at the US PGA Championship.

The 27-year-old was detained on Friday, 17 May after trying to drive into Valhalla Golf Club in heavy traffic and has seen his arraignment date rescheduled to Monday, 3 June.

Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer, all of which he denies.

It has subsequently emerged arresting officer Bryan Gillis had failed to activate his bodycam video before Scheffler was stopped, handcuffed and arrested, despite it being standard operating procedure.

In a statement, Louisville's chief of police Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, said: "The internal investigation is still ongoing.

"Any policy violations that are revealed through the course of the investigation will be appropriately addressed according to protocol. The department intends to provide an additional update on the investigation on Thursday, 23 May."

In his weekly news conference Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg added that "action will be taken" if policies were not being followed.

Play at the event was delayed by 80 minutes on Friday because of an accident near the course, which saw a pedestrian killed after being hit by a shuttle bus.

The accident caused heavy traffic, forcing some to abandon their cars on the motorway.

Scheffler, who was not involved in the accident, reportedly attempted to avoid the scene before being stopped by police.

The American was released in time for his second round at the US PGA Championship, with the world number one describing the incident as a "big misunderstanding".

Scheffler's lawyer Steve Romines said "multiple eyewitnesses confirmed that he did not do anything wrong but was simply proceeding as directed".

Videos of the scene outside the course in Louisville, Kentucky, showed Scheffler handcuffed and being guided into the back of a police car.

Police later published a report into the incident which said the officer who attempted to prevent Scheffler from entering the course in his car was dragged to the ground and suffered "pain, swelling and abrasions" to his left wrist and knee.