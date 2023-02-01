A scheduling rarity for Notre Dame in 2023

It has almost become a right of passage this time of year for Notre Dame fans to look at the national college football schedule and find something that irritates them: opponents bye weeks.

Why? Because so often it feels like Notre Dame plays a significant amount of teams coming off an off week. That won’t be the case in 2023 however as none of Notre Dame’s 12 opponents will have a week off before taking on the Irish. There are a few nuggets, however.

Tennessee State is off the week before heading to Notre Dame but that isn’t a bye seeing as that game is their season-opener.

Central Michigan hasn’t had their full schedule announced yet but seeing as they open on Sept. 2 with Michigan State it’s virtually impossible to see them having a bye week before taking on Notre Dame on Sept. 16

Louisville gets an extra day of rest before hosting Notre Dame on October 7 as the Cardinals play on Friday night at NC State the week before

USC gets the same treatment as they host Arizona on Friday, Oct 6 before flying to South Bend for the Saturday, Oct. 14 affair with the Irish.

This feels a bit foreign and has me wondering what we’re all supposed to complain about this time of the year instead now.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire