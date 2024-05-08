Scheduling matters: A coast-to-coast tour of Illinois women's Big Ten slate

May 8—The first Tuesday in May saw Shauna Green's Illinois women's basketball team learn its Big Ten opponents for the 2024-25 season. The league is sticking to the same number of conference games, but that's where the similarities really end in what will be an 18-team league. Beat writer Joe Vozzelli has a breakdown:

Split right down the middle

What isn't known is where opponents will be placed in the 18-game Big Ten schedule. But the league office did make a smart call with an even split of the four games against the westernmost — and newest — conference members. That means the Illini will host Washington and Oregon and travel to Los Angeles to face Southern California and UCLA next winter. The matchup at the Galen Center on the USC campus will be the first ever between Illinois and the Trojans with Green and Co. tasked with playing JuJu Watkins on her home floor after the freshman sensation averaged 27.1 points and carried USC to the Elite Eight last season. Illinois, meanwhile, has played Washington once in its history (in 1998 in Orlando, Fla.) and Oregon and UCLA a combined seven times.

New-look Hawkeyes

On paper, the best home game is Iowa. But Illini fans will have to drive to Indianapolis to see Caitlin Clark play again. The former Iowa standout guard is, of course, now a rookie with the Indiana Fever in the WNBA. That doesn't mean Illinois won't have any familiarity with the Hawkeyes' roster with Lisa Bluder — coming off a second straight loss in the national championship game — retooling her team around forward Hannah Stuelke, who will be a junior next season, and transfer guard Lucy Olsen. Olsen's final game in a Villanova uniform came against the Illini, a 71-57 loss to Illinois in the WBIT championship game on April 3 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis when Olsen finished with 22 points — but on 25 shot attempts — with Illinois guard Adalia McKenzie as her primary defender.

Not enough room for the both of us

Interestingly enough, Illinois' rise under Green has come at the same time as Northwestern has slipped significantly in the conference's pecking order. And the Wildcats are the only Big Ten team the Illini will play twice next winter. Green is now 4-0 as the Illinois coach against Northwestern and her former boss, Joe McKeown. Green spent the 2015-16 season as an assistant coach on McKeown's staff with the Wildcats before moving on to success at Dayton. The two matchups last season were basically both blowouts, with Illinois rolling to a 93-52 win at Welsh-Ryan Arena and then capturing a 82-71 win at State Farm Center about a month later. Prior to Green's arrival in Champaign ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Wildcats had dominated the series, winning 14 games in a row.