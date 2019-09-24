The scheduled series between Virginia Tech and East Carolina is officially over

Some long-term relationships end amicably and others do not. This one certainly lands in the latter category.

Virginia Tech and East Carolina have mutually agreed to end their scheduled series from 2020 to 2025. The announcement was made via Twitter on Monday and made official what was already suspected after Virginia Tech pulled out of scheduled trips to Greenville in 2019, 2023 and 2025. The Pirates canceled a trip to Blacksburg in 2020 and the announcement now also means two further games at Virginia Tech in 2022 and 2024 are canceled as well.

The Hokies and Pirates have had a long-standing football series, but the relationship became frayed in 2018 after a disagreement sparked by Hurricane Florence.

The hurricane was headed for the East Coast and expected to affect North Carolina significantly. East Carolina was scheduled to play in Blacksburg on Sept. 15, but canceled the trip four days beforehand. Virginia Tech wanted to delay any decision on the game until Wednesday and was displeased by what the athletic department felt was a hasty decision.

ECU then scheduled a game with NC State at the end of the season thus ensuring no makeup game was possible. That put the Hokies in a bind. With a bowl streak to protect, Virginia Tech looked like they would be on the cusp of the six-win threshold. The school scheduled a late game against Marshall and it is a good thing they did as the Hokies went 5-6 record and needed to win that final game against the Thundering Herd to keep the streak alive.

In response to ECU's cancellation, Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock announced in December that Virginia Tech would not play its scheduled games in Greenville in 2019, 2023 or 2025. At that point, the "conscious uncoupling" of the two schools and the outright cancellation of the series seemed imminent.

With a hole to fill in its 2019 schedule, Virginia Tech had to fill the open date with a second FCS opponent. That also hurts them this season as, assuming Virginia Tech wins both, the Hokies can only count one of those wins towards bowl eligibility and, again, it looks like they will be right on that six-win line.

