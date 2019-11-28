As the schedule turns, Blazers have means and opportunity to get right

Yes, the Portland Trail Blazers have come alive over their last two games with Carmelo Anthony in the lineup. And you could make a case that of all the teams in the NBA, Anthony landed in one of the best-possible situations for him.

Portland is No. 2 in the league in isolation offense, using 10.1 percent of its possessions for isos. No. 1 Houston is on another planet, by the way, at 19 percent. And with James Harden, you wouldn't want to play any other way. It's also interesting to note that among the top five teams in isolations this season are the Rockets, Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks, as well as Portland. Having players such as Melo, Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo, skilled enough to get their own shots, obviously helps you win games.

Anthony is a one-on-one player, a legitimate scorer and not a real catch-and-shoot specialist – a scorer rather than a shooter. But when he gets the ball at the post or on the wing, he can do some business -- generating quality shots for himself and others. And in the Portland offense, he has the opportunity to do that – as we saw Wednesday night in the win over Oklahoma City -- when his teammates got him the ball several times in a row for isolations and he produced seven points in 1:35.

This team is now getting production at power forward, a position that had been barren since the injury to Zach Collins.

The Trail Blazers buried themselves this season under a barrage of injuries to big players and a difficult schedule that featured 13 of their first 18 games on the road.

But not only that, they lost games against teams they surely should have beaten – even with all the injuries and even on the road.

Losses to 4-15 Golden State, 6-12 New Orleans, 5-13 Cleveland, 7-10 Sacramento and 6-13 San Antonio were regrettable – as were narrow defeats by good teams such as Philadelphia, the Clippers, Brooklyn and Toronto.

But this is not the time to look back. The schedule evens out in December and that means it's time for Portland to take care of things against teams it should beat and at least break even with the others.

There are 14 games in December and only four of them are on the road. Oh, there are some difficult matchups, Portland gets the Clippers, Denver and Utah on the road and the Lakers (twice) at home. But the rest of the schedule is drenched in opportunity for a team that now sits at five games under .500 and in 10th place in the Western Conference.

Getting back into playoff position is a realistic goal, especially given that the two teams ahead of the Trail Blazers in the eighth and ninth spots are Phoenix and Sacramento, which aren't exactly dynasties.

Even after the early season struggles, Portland is just two games out of the eighth spot.

It's not a dire situation at this point, in spite of the adversity.

As the schedule turns, Blazers have means and opportunity to get right originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest