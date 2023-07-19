Schedule set for Cornhusker Classic

Nebraska basketball announced three new additions to its nonconference schedule for the 2023-24 season. The Cornhuskers will host Duquesne, Stony Brook, and Rider in the Cornhusker Classic this season.

The Cornhusker Classic is a three-game round-robin tournament that will take place from November 13th to November 22nd. Nebraska will host three games during the event.

They’ll play November 13th vs. Rider, November 15th vs. Stony Brook, and November 22nd vs. Duquesne. Duquesne will also host Stony Brook on November 13th and Rider on November 17th. Rounding out the schedule, Stony Brook will play Rider at home on November 20th.

Last season the Husker finished with a record of 16-16 (9-11).

The 2023 Cornhusker Classic. • vs. Rider | 11.13

• vs. Stony Brook | 11.15

• vs. Duquesne | 11.22 pic.twitter.com/L9wb5TbNIu — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerHoops) July 19, 2023

