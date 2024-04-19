Schedule revised for Louisiana-Southern Miss Softball Series at Lamson Park

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Due to the weather forecast for the Lafayette area on Sunday, the Sun Belt Conference Softball series between No. 19 Louisiana and Southern Miss has changed to a Friday-Saturday format.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (30-15, 14-1 SBC) and Golden Eagles (20-20, 8-7 SBC) are still scheduled to open the series at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 19 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Based upon Sunday’s weather forecast, the two teams will now play a 2:00 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday, April 20 to conclude the series.

Higgs powers No. 14 Louisiana past Southeastern Louisiana, 8-1

Saturday’s tickets will grant entry into both games of the doubleheader. The stadium will not be cleared between games. There will be no re-entry.



Single game tickets purchased for the original Sunday game of the series can be redeemed for any remaining regular season game, including Friday and Saturday vs. USM.

Louisiana is continuing its five-game homestand which began on Wednesday with a 9-0 (6 inn.) win over Nicholls, marking the team’s ninth consecutive home victory. The Ragin’ Cajuns remain at Lamson Park through Tuesday, April 23 when the homestand concludes with the rematch against No. 7 LSU.

The upcoming weekend set marks the first SBC matchup with USM at Lamson Park.

REVISED SERIES SCHEDULE

Louisiana vs. Southern Miss

April 19-20, 2024 // Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park



Friday, April 19 – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 20 (DH) – 2:00 and 4:00pm

The Ragin’ Cajuns are celebrating Louisiana Salutes throughout the USM series. Military members can purchase a discounted ticket to each game when they show their military ID at the gate.

Fans may purchase tickets at RaginCajuns.com/tickets or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 482-GoUL (4685). Group tickets are also available by contacting the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office by email at tickets@louisiana.edu.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Cajun Nation Sports

FOLLOW THE RAGIN’ CAJUNS

Follow the Ragin’ Cajuns on Facebook (/RaginCajunsSB), Twitter (@RaginCajunsSB) and Instagram (@Louisiana.SB) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Softball.

Fans are also encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin’ Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here for iOS/Apple platforms and here for Android platforms.

Latest Stories

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.