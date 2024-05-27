Schedule released for Chapel Hill Regional in 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament

After winning the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference regular season, the North Carolina Tar Heels earned the right to host a regional in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. And on Monday, that became official.

The Tar Heels were not only named a host but they are a top four seed overall and have the chance to host the super regional if they advance as well. But it wont be easy for the Tar Heels, as they were paired up with No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Wofford, and No. 4 Long Island.

As we await the start of the regional on Friday, the first part of the schedule has been released. And North Carolina will open up the regional at Noon on Friday as the early game. Below is a look at the schedule as it stands now.

Friday, May 31

Game 1: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Long Island | Noon

Game 2: No. 2 LSU vs. No. 3 Wofford |, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (Elimination game) Noon

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 – Noon (Elimination Game)

Game 6: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 – 6 p.m.

Monday, June 3

Game 7: (If necessary) Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6 – Time TBA

All-Session ticket packages will go on sale to the public beginning Wednesday, May 29 at 12 p.m. ET with single-game tickets set to go on sale Thursday, May 30 at 12 p.m. ET.

