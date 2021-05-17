Schedule release, ticket sales, rookie camp signings and other Seahawks news

With the conclusion of another week in the NFL offseason, we take our weekly trip around the NFC West to see what is new with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What has been happening with the Seattle Seahawks in the last week?

Here are some stories to know for Cardinals fans to know.





2021 schedule released

[ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post]

The Seahawks released their 2021 regular-season schedule this past week. Their top five matchups do not include either of their meetings against the Arizona Cardinals.

Single-game tickets on sale for Seahawks

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks fans can now purchase single-game tickets, including their game against the Cardinals.

Seahawks sign 17 players before rookie minicamp

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks opened rookie minicamp. Before that, they added 13 undrafted rookies to their roster and four non-rookies who could participate in camp.

Seahawks sign 2 draft picks

The Seahawks have inked two of their draft picks to contracts. The signed second-round receiver D'Wayne Eskridge and sixth-round offensive lineman Stone Forsythe. They only have one draft pick left to sign. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.Latest show:

Previous shows:

and

1

1