Schedule release, rookie signings, new numbers and other Rams news

With the end of another week of the NFL offseason, we take a trip around the NFC West to see what is new with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

Next up are the Los Angeles Rams.

Check out what has been going on in the last week for the Rams.





Rams' schedule released

Like the rest of the NFL, the Rams released their regular-season schedule. Here is a breakdown of the schedule. Neither of their two games against the Arizona Cardinals are among the Rams' top seven matchups.

Rams players have new numbers

NFL players across the NFL are changing uniforms because of changes in rules regarding numbers. The Rams are no different. They announced number changes for a few players including receiver Robert Woods, who will wear No. 2.

Rams are big favorites in season opener

With the release of the 2021 schedule, opening lines are out for Week 1. The Rams open at home against the Chicago Bears on Sunday in prime time. They are seven-point favorites as lines open.

Rams to travel a lot in 2021

The NFC West will travel a lot during the 2021 season. The Rams will travel the second-most miles in the NFL this season.

Rams sign undrafted rookies, some draft picks to contracts

