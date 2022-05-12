Schedule release is coming tonight

Eleven games down, 261 to go.

Tonight, the NFL unveils the full 2022 schedule at 8:00 p.m. ET. Throughout the day, there will be reports regarding certain games, based on leaks. Some will be right, some will be wrong. We’ll decide on a case-by-case basis how to handle that.

Once the schedule officially is announced, we’ll break it down through all interesting angles and quirks. The Sunday night games. The Monday night games. The Thursday games. The Thanksgiving games. The Christmas games.

Who will the Rams face to open the season? When will Russell Wilson return to Seattle? When will he face Patrick Mahomes, twice? How many times will we see the Bengals in prime time?

Who got screwed, if anyone, by the schedule?

We’ll take a look at everything, and we’ll bring it to you here, tonight.

