A schedule rebuilt

Editor’s note: This is Part II of a five-part series detailing how NASCAR successfully ran its 2020 season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Cursors fluttered across the screen with familiar names attached, popping up in one section before jumping to another. Anytime a user clicked to update content, the page reflected the change in live time. Dates could be blue rather than red, times bold instead of italicized.

It was organized chaos, and the chaos portion needed some control.

“We told everyone if you’re not actively editing it to just pick one cell and stick to it,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s vice president of racing development of the Microsoft Excel document that contained the constantly evolving return-to-racing schedule.

“We picked, for example, the top-left cell and said, ‘Everyone, stick up there. Only the one that’s editing it can mess around.’ ”

This was NASCAR’s virtual war room, the one where select members of the sanctioning body created the sport’s revamped 2020 schedule amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The process started in March, immediately after NASCAR initiated its two-month pause. In-person meetings were forbidden at the time as a safety precaution. Therefore, a shared online document replaced whiteboards and notepads, while video cameras and cell phones aided vocal communication.

The key schedule players from NASCAR were Kennedy, Steve O’Donnell (executive vice president, chief racing development officer), Ben Baker (managing director, domestic broadcasting) and Scott Miller (senior vice president, competition). Their task was to reschedule the eight postponed races and keep the remaining 14 regular-season events — all before playoffs began on Sept. 6.

That required trying new and unfamiliar things: One-day events, mid-week races and doubleheader weekends. Practice and qualifying sessions were eliminated to save teams’ resources and limit at-track time. Tracks within driving distance of Charlotte, North Carolina, where a majority of teams are headquartered, were prioritized.

“Our original format was actually the template that we had built the original 2020 schedule off, a template we’re now building the 2021 (schedule) off,” Kennedy said. “We quickly figured out with midweek racing and a lot of these other events that we just frankly hadn’t planned, we had to pivot to another format. We dusted an old version off and kind of retrofitted it. Spent about eight or nine hours on it with the team, and when we got to that version, we started knocking out the schedule after that.”

I would say that it was as unbaked of a cake as you could put out.

