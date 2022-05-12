Here are the schedule leaks for the Patriots’ 2022 season

The New England Patriots and the rest of the NFL will learn the schedule for the 2022 season at 8 p.m. on Thursday night. But in the meantime, we get to piece the schedule together with leaks.

Though the NFL likes to make the schedule into a tentpole event (like just about everything else during the league’s offseason), the schedule release lacks luster. And that’s why it’s nice to get the leaks out there as they come in. So let’s dive into what we know so far about the Patriots’ schedule for 2022. Here’s when quarterback Mac Jones and coach Bill Belichick will see their slate of opponents.

WEEK 4: @ GREEN BAY PACKERS (4:25 p.m.)

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

(From the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian)

WEEK 5: vs. DETROIT LIONS (1 p.m.)

Syndication Detroit Free Press

(From the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian)

WEEK 7: vs. CHICAGO BEARS (8:30 p.m.)

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

(Report from The Score’s Danny Parkins)

