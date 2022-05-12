Here are the schedule leaks for the Panthers’ 2022 season

Even though the 2022 NFL schedule isn’t set to officially release until 8 p.m. ET tonight, we—as always—have ourselves a little leakage this afternoon.

Here, per numerous reports, is how the Carolina Panthers’ upcoming regular-season slate seems to be unfolding.

Week 1: vs. Cleveland Browns

AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File

(per Joseph Person)

Week 2: at New York Giants

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

(per Ryan Dunleavy)

Week 3: vs. New Orleans Saints

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

(per Nick Underhill)

Week 4: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

(per Johnny Venerable)

Week 10: vs. Atlanta Falcons (Thursday night)

AP Photo/Gerry Broome

(per Joseph Person)

Week 13: Bye

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

(per Will Kunkel)

Week 18: at New Orleans Saints

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

(per Will Kunkel)

Week 16: vs. Detroit Lions

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

(per Will Kunkel)

