Here are the schedule leaks for the Panthers’ 2022 season
Even though the 2022 NFL schedule isn’t set to officially release until 8 p.m. ET tonight, we—as always—have ourselves a little leakage this afternoon.
Here, per numerous reports, is how the Carolina Panthers’ upcoming regular-season slate seems to be unfolding.
Week 1: vs. Cleveland Browns
AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File
Week 2: at New York Giants
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Week 3: vs. New Orleans Saints
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Week 4: vs. Arizona Cardinals
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Week 10: vs. Atlanta Falcons (Thursday night)
AP Photo/Gerry Broome
Week 13: Bye
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Week 18: at New Orleans Saints
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Week 16: vs. Detroit Lions
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
