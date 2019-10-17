Schedule for Kansas Speedway’s playoff weekend

Cup and Xfinity Series teams head to the Midwest this weekend to compete at Kansas Speedway.

The Cup Series will hold its second playoff elimination race, which will cut the playoff field to eight drivers.

The Xfinity Series opens its second playoff round

For Saturday, wundergound.com forecasts a high of 66 degrees, sunny skies and a 15% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity Series race.

On Sunday, it forecasts a high of 67 degrees, partly sunny skies and a 15% chance of rain for the start of the Cup race.

Here is the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, Oct. 18

Noon – 11 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4:05 – 4:55 – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

5:05 – 5:55 – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

7:05-7:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

Saturday, Oct. 19

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (NBC Sports App)

1:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

1:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3 p.m. – Kansas Lottery 300; 200 laps/300 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Oct. 20

10:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

12:30 p.m. – Driver crew chief meeting

1:50 p.m. – Driver introductions

2:30 pm. – Hollywood Casino 400; 267 lap/400.5 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)