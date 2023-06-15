2024 SEC schedule format changes, but gauntlet similar for Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin

OXFORD — ESPN's Football Power Index rates Ole Miss football's 2023 schedule as the toughest in the country. At first glance, the 2024 slate could be similarly demanding.

The SEC revealed the Rebels' 2024 conference opponents on Wednesday, as the best college football league in the nation prepares to add a pair of the country's premier programs in Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12.

The removal of the divisional structure has spared Ole Miss from its annual date with Alabama. But there are plenty of challenges present to make up for it.

Here's the full slate in alphabetical order, with dates set to be announced later:

At Arkansas

At Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

At LSU

Mississippi State

Oklahoma

At South Carolina

If the Rebels were playing this schedule this season, their opponents would sit, on average, 21st in the preseason FPI. The SEC foes on the 2023 schedule that ESPN rates as the hardest in college football carry an average FPI ranking of about 25th.

Obviously, this is an imperfect comparison for several reasons, most of all because Ole Miss isn't playing the 2024 SEC slate this season. Rosters, coaches and perceptions will change by the time we all sit down to size up college football programs a year from now. And a mathematician would likely point out that the 2023 schedule's rating is dragged down by a Vanderbilt-shaped outlier. The Commodores are ranked 73rd in the preseason FPI, more than 30 spots behind any other of the Rebels' SEC opponents.

Flawed as the exercise may be, it presents one undeniable truth: To compete at the top end of the SEC, Ole Miss is still going to have to be really, really good. The removal of the divisions and leaving Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M off the 2024 slate isn't going to turn the rest of the conference into the Big Ten West.

For the optimists, it should be pointed out that Ole Miss will play a higher percentage of what we presume will be its more difficult games at home in 2024.

The Rebels have to travel to Athens this season. Georgia will make the return journey to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in 2024. Oklahoma, rated 11th in the preseason FPI, will come to Oxford, too. Playing the Egg Bowl at home never hurts, either. In exchange, Ole Miss will trade a home game with LSU in 2023 for a trip to Tiger Stadium in 2024.

More significant than the SEC's change in scheduling procedure for the Rebels in 2024 will be the new College Football Playoff format. Near-perfection in a conference that lines up the sport's behemoths one after another is no longer required in order to crack that field.

Lose in Death Valley in 2024? No biggie. Drop that home game to Georgia, too? Not an issue, you're still right in the race if you hold serve elsewhere.

Little about Ole Miss' SEC gauntlet has changed for 2024. But the path into the postseason party is a whole lot wider.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

