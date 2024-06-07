SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: Texas High School Rodeo Finals at the Taylor County Expo Center
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas High School Rodeo Association (THSRA) State Finals began Thursday at the Taylor County Expo Center with a 1st Go Reined Cow Horse Event.
Here is your full breakdown on the THSRA schedule of events:
2024_THSRA finals scheduleDownload
Events format:
2024_State_Finals_FormatDownload
The THSRA finals will continue through Saturday, June 15 with the state champion awards.
