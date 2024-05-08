Schedule of events: 2024 Western Heritage Classic
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Western Heritage Classic weekend officially kicked off Wednesday morning with RV move-ins. Here is a full schedule of events for Western Heritage Classic 2024:
Wednesday, May 8
8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. RV Move-In
Thursday, May 9
8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
RV Move-In
8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Bit & Spur Show
AEL Round Building & Modern Living Mall
8:00 a.m.
RHAA National Finals
Taylor Telecom Arena
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Trade Show
Taylor Telecom Arena
11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Food Vendors and Outside Non-Food Vendors Open
Midway
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Trade Show
AEP Texas Big Country Hall & Capital Farm Credit Display Building
6:30 p.m.
Parade
Downtown Abilene, regular route
8:00 p.m.
Cowboy Poetry Under the Stars
Chuckwagon Area
*Conclusion of RHAA Competition or 5 p.m. (Whichever is later) Conclusion of Ranch Rodeo
Friday, May 10
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
RV Move-In
NO MOVE IN after 5 p.m. for safety and efficiency
8:00 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Trade Show
Taylor Telecom Arena
8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Bit & Spur Show
AEP Round Building & Modern Living Mall
8:00 a.m.
RHAA National Finals
Taylor Telecom Arena
10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Food Vendors and Outside Non-Food Vendors Open
Midway
10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Trade Show
AEP Texas Big Country Hall & Capital Farm Credit Display Building
11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Cowboy Music
Outdoor Entertainment Pavilion
1:00 p.m.
Chuckwagon Cookoff – Wagon Authenticity Judging
Chuckwagon Area
1:00 p.m.- 2:30 p.m.
Craig Cameron Horse Clinic
First Financial Pavilion
4:00 p.m.
WHC Ranch Horse Sale 30th Anniversary Reception
First Financial Pavilion
7:00 p.m.
Rhinestone Round Up
Guitar Arena
8:00 p.m.
Ranch Rodeo
Taylor Telecom Arena
*Conclusion of RHAA Competition or 5 p.m. (Whichever is later) ** Conclusion of Ranch Rodeo
Saturday, May 11
8:00 a.m.
Chuckwagon Cookoff Competition and Judging Sponsored by HEB
Chuckwagon Area
8:00 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Trade Show
Taylor Telecom Arena
8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Trade Show
AEP Texas Big Country Hall & Capital Farm Credit Display Building
8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Food Vendors and Outside Non-Food Vendors Open
Midway
8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Bit & Spur Show
AEL Round Building & Modern Living Mall
8:00 a.m.
RHAA National Finals
Taylor Telecom Arena
7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Children’s Activities
First Financial Pavilion
7:30 a.m.
Packet Pick-Up – All Age Groups
8:45 a.m.
Grand Entry & Haney Cannon Stickhorse Rodeo
9:10 a.m.
Best Dressed Cowgirl & Cowboy -Immediately following Best Dressed- Rodeo ages 3-4, Rodeo ages 5-6, Rodeo ages 7-9, -Steer Dummy Roping -Immediately following the Children’s Activities – “Six White Horse” rides
9:30 a.m.
WHC Invitational Ranch Horse Sale
First Financial Pavilion
10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Roy Cox Cowdog Demonstration
Guitar Arena
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Cowboy Music
Outdoor Entertainment Pavilion
12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
Chuckwagon Cookoff – Lunch Served
Chuckwagon Area
1:00 p.m.
Old Time Fiddlers Contest
Capital Farm Credit Display Building
2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Craig Cameron Horse Clinic
First Financial Pavilion
2:00 p.m. start or immediately after the Horse Sale, whichever is later
2:00 p.m.
Registration for Matched Horse Races
Southeast Grounds
3:00 p.m.
Chuckwagon Cookoff Results & Awards
Chuckwagon Area
3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Roy Cox Cowdog Demonstration
Guitar Arena
4:00 p.m.
Matched Horse Race World Finals
Southeast Grounds
8:00 p.m.
Ranch Rodeo
Taylor Telecom Arena
10:00 p.m.
Rodeo Champion Awards
Taylor Telecom Arena
10:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.
Jake Hooker and the Outsiders
Outdoor Entertainment Pavilion
*Conclusion of RHAA Competition or 5 p.m. (Whichever is later) ** Conclusion of Ranch Rodeo
Sunday, May 12
9:00 a.m.
Cowboy Church Service
Chuckwagon Area Tents
