Schedule of events: 2024 Western Heritage Classic

karley cross
·4 min read

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Western Heritage Classic weekend officially kicked off Wednesday morning with RV move-ins. Here is a full schedule of events for Western Heritage Classic 2024:

Wednesday, May 8
8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. RV Move-In

Thursday, May 9

  • 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
    RV Move-In

  • 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
    Bit & Spur Show
    AEL Round Building & Modern Living Mall

  • 8:00 a.m.
    RHAA National Finals
    Taylor Telecom Arena

  • 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
    Trade Show
    Taylor Telecom Arena

  • 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
    Food Vendors and Outside Non-Food Vendors Open
    Midway

  • 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
    Trade Show
    AEP Texas Big Country Hall & Capital Farm Credit Display Building

  • 6:30 p.m.
    Parade
    Downtown Abilene, regular route

  • 8:00 p.m.
    Cowboy Poetry Under the Stars
    Chuckwagon Area

  • *Conclusion of RHAA Competition or 5 p.m. (Whichever is later) Conclusion of Ranch Rodeo

Friday, May 10

  • 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
    RV Move-In
    NO MOVE IN after 5 p.m. for safety and efficiency

  • 8:00 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
    Trade Show
    Taylor Telecom Arena

  • 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
    Bit & Spur Show
    AEP Round Building & Modern Living Mall

  • 8:00 a.m.
    RHAA National Finals
    Taylor Telecom Arena

  • 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
    Food Vendors and Outside Non-Food Vendors Open
    Midway

  • 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
    Trade Show
    AEP Texas Big Country Hall & Capital Farm Credit Display Building

  • 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
    Cowboy Music
    Outdoor Entertainment Pavilion

  • 1:00 p.m.
    Chuckwagon Cookoff – Wagon Authenticity Judging
    Chuckwagon Area

  • 1:00 p.m.- 2:30 p.m.
    Craig Cameron Horse Clinic
    First Financial Pavilion

  • 4:00 p.m.
    WHC Ranch Horse Sale 30th Anniversary Reception
    First Financial Pavilion

  • 7:00 p.m.
    Rhinestone Round Up
    Guitar Arena

  • 8:00 p.m.
    Ranch Rodeo
    Taylor Telecom Arena

  • *Conclusion of RHAA Competition or 5 p.m. (Whichever is later) ** Conclusion of Ranch Rodeo

Saturday, May 11

  • 8:00 a.m.
    Chuckwagon Cookoff Competition and Judging Sponsored by HEB
    Chuckwagon Area

  • 8:00 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
    Trade Show
    Taylor Telecom Arena

  • 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
    Trade Show
    AEP Texas Big Country Hall & Capital Farm Credit Display Building

  • 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
    Food Vendors and Outside Non-Food Vendors Open
    Midway

  • 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
    Bit & Spur Show
    AEL Round Building & Modern Living Mall

  • 8:00 a.m.
    RHAA National Finals
    Taylor Telecom Arena

  • 7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
    Children’s Activities
    First Financial Pavilion

  • 7:30 a.m.
    Packet Pick-Up – All Age Groups

  • 8:45 a.m.
    Grand Entry & Haney Cannon Stickhorse Rodeo

  • 9:10 a.m.
    Best Dressed Cowgirl & Cowboy -Immediately following Best Dressed- Rodeo ages 3-4, Rodeo ages 5-6, Rodeo ages 7-9, -Steer Dummy Roping -Immediately following the Children’s Activities – “Six White Horse” rides

  • 9:30 a.m.
    WHC Invitational Ranch Horse Sale
    First Financial Pavilion

  • 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
    Roy Cox Cowdog Demonstration
    Guitar Arena

  • 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
    Cowboy Music
    Outdoor Entertainment Pavilion

  • 12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
    Chuckwagon Cookoff – Lunch Served
    Chuckwagon Area

  • 1:00 p.m.
    Old Time Fiddlers Contest
    Capital Farm Credit Display Building

  • 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
    Craig Cameron Horse Clinic
    First Financial Pavilion
    2:00 p.m. start or immediately after the Horse Sale, whichever is later

  • 2:00 p.m.
    Registration for Matched Horse Races
    Southeast Grounds

  • 3:00 p.m.
    Chuckwagon Cookoff Results & Awards
    Chuckwagon Area

  • 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
    Roy Cox Cowdog Demonstration
    Guitar Arena

  • 4:00 p.m.
    Matched Horse Race World Finals
    Southeast Grounds

  • 8:00 p.m.
    Ranch Rodeo
    Taylor Telecom Arena

  • 10:00 p.m.
    Rodeo Champion Awards
    Taylor Telecom Arena

  • 10:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.
    Jake Hooker and the Outsiders
    Outdoor Entertainment Pavilion

  • *Conclusion of RHAA Competition or 5 p.m. (Whichever is later) ** Conclusion of Ranch Rodeo

Sunday, May 12

  • 9:00 a.m.
    Cowboy Church Service
    Chuckwagon Area Tents

