Schedule of events: 2024 Western Heritage Classic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Western Heritage Classic weekend officially kicked off Wednesday morning with RV move-ins. Here is a full schedule of events for Western Heritage Classic 2024:

Wednesday, May 8

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. RV Move-In

Thursday, May 9

*Conclusion of RHAA Competition or 5 p.m. (Whichever is later) Conclusion of Ranch Rodeo

8:00 p.m. Cowboy Poetry Under the Stars Chuckwagon Area

11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Food Vendors and Outside Non-Food Vendors Open Midway

Friday, May 10

*Conclusion of RHAA Competition or 5 p.m. (Whichever is later) ** Conclusion of Ranch Rodeo

4:00 p.m. WHC Ranch Horse Sale 30th Anniversary Reception First Financial Pavilion

1:00 p.m.- 2:30 p.m. Craig Cameron Horse Clinic First Financial Pavilion

10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Food Vendors and Outside Non-Food Vendors Open Midway

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. RV Move-In NO MOVE IN after 5 p.m. for safety and efficiency

Saturday, May 11

8:00 a.m.

Chuckwagon Cookoff Competition and Judging Sponsored by HEB

Chuckwagon Area

8:00 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Trade Show

Taylor Telecom Arena

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Trade Show

AEP Texas Big Country Hall & Capital Farm Credit Display Building

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Food Vendors and Outside Non-Food Vendors Open

Midway

8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Bit & Spur Show

AEL Round Building & Modern Living Mall

8:00 a.m.

RHAA National Finals

Taylor Telecom Arena

7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Children’s Activities

First Financial Pavilion

7:30 a.m.

Packet Pick-Up – All Age Groups

8:45 a.m.

Grand Entry & Haney Cannon Stickhorse Rodeo

9:10 a.m.

Best Dressed Cowgirl & Cowboy -Immediately following Best Dressed- Rodeo ages 3-4, Rodeo ages 5-6, Rodeo ages 7-9, -Steer Dummy Roping -Immediately following the Children’s Activities – “Six White Horse” rides

9:30 a.m.

WHC Invitational Ranch Horse Sale

First Financial Pavilion

10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Roy Cox Cowdog Demonstration

Guitar Arena

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Cowboy Music

Outdoor Entertainment Pavilion

12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Chuckwagon Cookoff – Lunch Served

Chuckwagon Area

1:00 p.m.

Old Time Fiddlers Contest

Capital Farm Credit Display Building

2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Craig Cameron Horse Clinic

First Financial Pavilion

2:00 p.m. start or immediately after the Horse Sale, whichever is later

2:00 p.m.

Registration for Matched Horse Races

Southeast Grounds

3:00 p.m.

Chuckwagon Cookoff Results & Awards

Chuckwagon Area

3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Roy Cox Cowdog Demonstration

Guitar Arena

4:00 p.m.

Matched Horse Race World Finals

Southeast Grounds

8:00 p.m.

Ranch Rodeo

Taylor Telecom Arena

10:00 p.m.

Rodeo Champion Awards

Taylor Telecom Arena

10:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Jake Hooker and the Outsiders

Outdoor Entertainment Pavilion