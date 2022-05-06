When schedule comes out, Brandon Beane will look first at Week One

In six days, the NFL will release the full 2022 schedule. During this week’s series of G.M. interviews, we posed a common question to the various executives with whom we spoke.

When you see your team’s schedule, what will you look at first?

Bills G.M. Brandon Beane didn’t hesitate.

“Week One,” he said. “Where does it start? Are you home or are you away? Is it Sunday at one? Is it a primetime start? Is it a division team? Those are always – our division’s gotten very competitive from the offseason moves those three teams have made. I always look at Week One. Where are our division games? And then the finish. Are we finishing with two on the road, two at home? What does it look like? What are our weather games potentially going to be? That’s kind of how I break it down. We’ll kind of see where it goes. We’re excited for what’s in store.”

Does he prefer home or away to start the year?

“I don’t really care too much,” Beane said. “You got to play them all. I’m fine to be honest with you. I’m fine either way. I just want to make sure we play well.”

Last year, the Bills got started at home. And they lost to the Steelers.

This year, all AFC teams have eight home games and nine road games. For the Bills, the more games that are played in Buffalo later in the year, the better.

