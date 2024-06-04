Schedule for Chapel Hill Super Regional released

The North Carolina Tar Heels are two wins away from reaching Omaha for the first time since 2018 and all that stands in their way are the West Virginia Mountaineers.

After beating LSU in a dramatic winner-take-all game on Monday night, Scott Forbes and his team are preparing to host West Virginia in the Chapel Hill Super Regional this weekend. And if the excitement is anywhere close to last weekend, buckle up.

The Mountaineers will head to Chapel Hill after winning the Tuscon Regional last weekend that also featured Arizona, Dallas Baptist and Grand Canyon. They finished 36-22 on the season.

With the matchup set, the official dates and times have been released:

Friday, June 7 – 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 1: #4 North Carolina vs. West Virginia

Saturday, June 8 – 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 2: #4 North Carolina vs. West Virginia

Sunday, June 9 – 3 p.m. (ESPN2) *if necessary

Game 3: #4 North Carolina vs. West Virginia

The Tar Heels were able to build some momentum off the crowd at the Bosh for the regional and will look to do the same in the Super Regional, so it’s important for fans to get out there and show their support.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire