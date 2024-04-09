Schedule changes for Clemson vs. NC State; contest with South Carolina won’t be made up

CLEMSON, S.C. – The NC State vs. Clemson game on Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is now scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

South Carolina and Clemson also announced that the March 1 contest at Founders Park in Columbia that was postponed due to rain will not be made up. A mutual date was unattainable based on remaining competition and academic schedules.

The 2024 regular-season series ends with Clemson winning both games, a 5-4 victory at Segra Park in Columbia and a 5-4 win at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Fans who purchased tickets to the game at Founders Park can email gctix@mailbox.sc.edu for more information.

–via Clemson Athletic Communications

