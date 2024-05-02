Schedule changes for Clemson baseball weekend series vs. Georgia Tech

CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to forecasted inclement weather this weekend, the series between Georgia Tech and Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium now has the following schedule.

• Game 1 – Friday at Noon

• Game 2 – Friday (approximately 60 minutes after Game 1 concludes, weather permitting)

• Game 3 – Sunday, 1 p.m. (as previously scheduled)

Live video for all three games is available on ACC Network Extra. Both contests on Friday are also still scheduled as nine-inning games.

Tickets for Friday’s originally scheduled game are valid for the second game of Friday’s doubleheader, while tickets for Saturday’s originally scheduled game are valid for the first game of Friday’s doubleheader. The stadium will be cleared in between games on Friday.

