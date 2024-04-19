Schedule change made for Clemson vs. Pitt series

CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to forecasted inclement weather on Sunday, the series between Pittsburgh and Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is now scheduled to conclude with a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. The second game of the doubleheader is scheduled to begin approximately 45 minutes after Saturday’s first game concludes. Game 1 of the series is still scheduled for today at 6 p.m.

Live video for all three games is available on ACC Network Extra. Both contests on Saturday are also still scheduled as nine-inning games.

Tickets for Saturday’s originally scheduled game are valid for the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, while tickets for Sunday’s originally scheduled game are valid for the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader. The stadium will be cleared in between games on Saturday.

With the schedule change, the celebration of life of Doug Kingsmore will now take place on Saturday at approximately 12:40 p.m. on the field at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

