Kansas State’s unlikely Elite 8 run means we get more Jerome Tang, who we can’t get enough of
More Jerome Tang is a good thing for college hoops.
More Jerome Tang is a good thing for college hoops.
How to watch Saturday's March Madness NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game between UConn and Gonzaga on television.
The Elite Eight will be set after Friday night's Sweet 16 games.
South Carolina leading scorer Gregory “GG” Jackson II said Friday that he's entering the NBA draft after one season in college.
Kettle Moraine girls basketball star Grace Grocholski announced on Thursday she would be decommitting from West Virginia following a coaching change.
The most daring play of this year’s NCAA tournament appeared to begin with an argument.
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell set an NCAA Tournament record with 19 assists to lead the Wildcats past Michigan State in the Sweet 16.
For the UK Wildcats men’s basketball star, choice of turning pro or using final year of college eligibility is complex.
The alley-oop reverse dunk by Keyontae Johnson from Nowell put K-State in front for good in overtime of its win over Michigan State.
The Huskies also had to switch hotels upon arrival in Las Vegas earlier this week due to poor room conditions.
"Mahomes took that BS deal — just 10 years and wanted it to like half a [billion]."
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-free agency (sort of) mock draft. Wait until you see the dice roll the Colts take at No. 4.
Whatever else Rory McIlroy was destined to take away from this WGC Dell Match Play it was certain that his astonishing drive to three feet on the 375-yard 18th here at Austin Country Club would live long in the memory
UCLA looked poised to finally break its losing streak against Gonzaga, only for everything to end in March Madness mess of a loss for the Bruins.
The Patriots giving Nelson Agholor $22 million over two years looks even worse after the Ravens reportedly signed the free-agent wide receiver for a fraction of that cost.
L.A. Times readers express dissatisfaction with UCLA's loss to Gonzaga in the NCAA's Sweet 16 as well as columnist Bill Plaschke's prose.
Referee crew chief Sean Wright explained what happened during an odd sequence in the third quarter of the Warriors' win over the Mavericks.
Building through free agency is typically seen as unwise, but several teams have addressed weaknesses this month without overpaying
Mike Brown opened up about his six seasons working as a Warriors assistant coach under Steve Kerr.
The new defensive player was originally drafted by the Patriots.
The main attraction at Ohio State’s Pro Day workout was quarterback C.J. Stroud, who might go to the Panthers with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But the secondary attraction was a prospect who isn’t draft eligible until 2024. That would be Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who worked out [more]