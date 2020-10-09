Schedule Carousel, Bears Claw Their Way to 4-1

There were quite a few storylines heading into this week’s Thursday night’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chicago Bears. This was the first time Nick Foles and Tom Brady faced each other since Super Bowl LII in 2017 and both QBs are playing for different teams. Tom Brady had won seven of his last TNF appearances while Foles had not won as a starter since 2018 when the Eagles faced none other than the Bears in their wild card matchup.

But, before we get into the game, there are developing stories to discuss regarding rescheduled games and COVID-19.

Schedule Carousel

Bear with me. This gets confusing.

Last week, we had to deal with the first postponed matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers when a rash of Titans players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus. At the time, it seemed to be part of the inevitable process of dealing with an unpredictable and highly contagious illness.

However, it has come to light that many of the Titans players allegedly shrugged off orders to not hold any in-person activities after several members tested positive for COVID. A group of players were said to have trained together outside of the Titans facilities despite the mandate. A massive spread of the virus has ensued from active roster players, practice squad backups, and the staff, which has resulted in a total of 24 people becoming infected. This includes 14 players like WR Corey Davis and 10 staff personnel. The latest tests came back positive Thursday morning and an investigation of the Titans' culpability is ongoing. More on the Titans in just a moment.

Patriots’ QB Cam Newton was also sidelined with a positive COVID result, albeit asymptomatic, and missed Week 4. In an attempt to limit exposure to the virus, the Patriots took two different planes to their road game against the Chiefs. One was the close-contact-with-Newton plane and the other was the not-so-close-contact-with-Newton plane. Elite corner Stephon Gilmore, traveling with Newton, exchanged pleasantries with QB Patrick Mahomes at the end of their game. Gilmore then tested positive and the scene of Mahomes and him face-to-face blared all over sports channels. None of the Chiefs players, including Mahomes, have tested positive, but the incubation period of this virus is still unknown. The Chiefs were scheduled to play the Bills next Thursday in Week 6. More on that in a moment.

Back to the Titans. Tennessee has already burned a bye week. Their Week 5 opponent, the Buffalo Bills, have a Thursday night game in Week 6 against the Chiefs. That would mean a delayed Titans-Bills game played either Monday or Tuesday would be an impossibility with only a few days for the Bills to rest before their Thursday matchup.

However, the league made an interesting schedule change. The Titans and the Bills are now scheduled for this Tuesday, October 13. The Bills' Week 6 matchup with the Chiefs will be moved from Thursday, October 15 to Sunday, October 17. This gives more time for accurate test results to come in for the Chiefs and rest time for the Bills.

It’s imperative to keep an eye on any further positive results from the Titans. That will put any Week 5 matchup for Tennessee in serious doubt. With broken protocols and the possibility of being unable to roster 53 men, the Titans may be forced to forfeit.

Almost done. For now. Since Gilmore and Newton both have positive COVID tests, the Patriots' game has also been rescheduled from Sunday, October 11, to Monday, October 12 at 5:00 pm EST. No more Patriots players have tested positive so far, so their matchup against the Denver Broncos is likely to be played as scheduled.

Below is the cliff’s notes version.

Remember, these games are contingent upon no further positive tests. Since the Titans play on Tuesday now, fantasy GMs have some very difficult decisions to make prior to Sunday’s and Monday’s games. Do you keep any Titans or Bills players in your starting lineup and risk another postponement or forfeit? Or, is playing it safe a better alternative? Either way, some heavy-hitting fantasy players are in question including QBs Josh Allen and Ryan Tannehill, RBs Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon, and Phillip Lindsay, WRs Stefon Diggs, John Brown, A.J. Brown and TE Jonnu Smith ... just to name a few. Pivoting away from these players will likely lead to starting players with less fantasy production.