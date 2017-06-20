Schebler, Gennett help Reds top Rays 7-3, end 9-game skid

Tampa Bay Rays' Daniel Robertson, right, celebrates with on-deck batter Mallex Smith after Robertson hit a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, June 19, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- The Cincinnati Reds are feeling a lot better about themselves after stopping a season-high nine-game losing streak Monday night.

Scott Schebler and Scooter Gennett homered, Joey Votto had three hits and snapped an eighth-inning tie with an RBI single and the Reds beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-3 in a game that manager Bryan Price characterized as ''one of the most satisfying wins that we've had.''

The team's longest skid in more than a year dropped the Reds a season-worst 10 games under .500, 7 1/2 games out of first place in the NL Central.

''The reality of it is that no one expects us to do much this year except our club,'' Price said. ''I think everyone wants to stay in it and see what can happen as we get healthy, and you just can't get so far out of it.''

Schebler led off the fifth inning with his 19th homer, tying Votto for the team lead. Gennett went deep for the second consecutive day, his first homers since hitting four in a game against St. Louis on June 6, to make it 3-0 in the sixth.

Votto's RBI single off Jose Alvarado (0-2) put the Reds in front for good after Tampa Bay rallied to tie the game on Steven Souza Jr.'s solo homer off Scott Feldman and Daniel Robertson's two-run shot off reliever Michael Lorenzen (4-2).

Rookie Jesse Winker, promoted from Triple-A Louisville earlier in the day to injured shortstop Zack Cozart's spot on the roster, finished Cincinnati's three-run eighth with a bases-loaded single that drove in two to make it 6-3.

The Reds won for the first time since June 8, stopping a skid that was their longest since they dropped 11 straight in May 2016.

''You want all the games to mean something, and so shutting down this losing streak and playing better baseball,'' is crucial, Price said. ''We have to play better ball to stay relevant in this and get back in it with a nice winning streak.''

Feldman allowed two runs and six hits over six-plus innings, holding the Rays scoreless until Souza homered off one of the catwalks supporting the roof at Tropicana Field with two outs in the sixth.

Tampa Bay tied it 3-3 in the seventh when Trevor Plouffe singled off Feldman and Robertson followed with a two-run homer off Lorenzen, who retired all six batters he faced after Robertson to get the win.

For the Rays, the game turned as quickly as they got back in it. Alvarado replaced Odorizzi entering the seventh and gave up a leadoff double to Gennett, who scored the go-ahead run on the second of Votto's three hits.

''Yeah, it happened quick. Two good hitters that had good nights,'' Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. ''Double, single, hit your cap. They got after it. They didn't get deflated when we tied it back up.''

CAN'T KEEP IT IN THE PARK

Odorizzi allowed three runs and five hits over seven innings. He has yielded at least one homer in 10 consecutive appearances, the second longest active streak in the majors behind Jesse Chavez of the Angels. Dating to last Aug. 30, he's allowed homers in 18 of 19 starts - the lone exception a one-inning, injury-shortened on April 15.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: Cozart (strained right quadriceps) and RHP Bronson Arroyo (strained right shoulder) were placed on the 10-day disabled list. ... RHP Homer Bailey (right elbow) made his third rehab start, and first with Triple-A Louisville, where he allowed two runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings against Columbus.

Rays: C Wilson Ramos (right knee surgery) could be ready for his season debut before the end of the month. ... SS Tim Beckham departed after being hit in the left hand by a pitch in the fourth inning. X-rays were negative, and the Rays announced he's day-to-day.

RARE VISIT

The Reds are playing at Tropicana Field for only the third time. They won five or six games on their two previous visits in 2003 and 2011. Tampa Bay's 3-10 record all-time against Cincinnati is the club's worst vs. any opponent.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Amir Garrett (3-5), 0-2 in three starts since returning from a right hip injury, takes the mound against Tampa Bay Tuesday night.

Rays: RHP Alex Cobb (5-5) looks to improve on his 8-3 record and 2.81 ERA in interleague starts Tuesday night.

