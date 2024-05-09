Schautz Stadium to get year-round indoor training facility

DUNMORE — Schautz Stadium is getting an indoor training facility.

Construction is underway for a 6,600-square-foot building with a turf field, two 55-foot batting cages and nets for various sports at the borough’s sports complex on Prescott Avenue, said Councilman Michael Dempsey, who manages Schautz Stadium. The DeNaples family is donating the facility and its construction at no cost to the borough, Dempsey said. Work started about two weeks ago and is estimated to wrap up in the next few months.

The training facility will have 4,140 square feet of turf using leftover turf from the borough’s major renovation project of the stadium in 2019, Dempsey said. The building will have heating for cold weather, a storage area, bathrooms, a front desk and a seating area for parents when their children practice, he said.

When the building is complete, crews will add a second parking lot and a new access road on the northwest corner of the property connecting into South Blakely Street, he said.

Like Schautz Stadium’s fields, which include baseball, softball and soccer, it will be free for borough residents and Dunmore sports teams, Dempsey said.

He envisions teams and athletes using the new building to train a variety of sports, from soccer, lacrosse, field hockey, baseball and softball to football drills and cheerleading practices.

“I’m going to try to incorporate every single sport I can into this building so that no one is left out,” he said. “We’d like to make it accessible to every sport.”

Young athletes already use Schautz Stadium up to seven days a week for roughly nine months of the year from the spring through the fall, Dempsey said, explaining he believes every high school in Lackawanna County has at least played at the stadium, with about 90% of schools having rented it. Lackawanna College also uses the stadium for its men’s and women’s home soccer games, according to the college’s website.

With the addition of the new building, the stadium will become a year-round facility, Dempsey said.

“It’s not just the Dunmore community that’s going to benefit from this,” he said. “It’s going to be Lackawanna County.”

While Dunmore residents will be prioritized and will be able to use it for free, it will be available for other organizations to rent, Dempsey said.

Schautz Memorial Stadium formally opened in August 1950, and Dunmore acquired the landmark stadium in May 2017 for $1 from the nonprofit Walter Schautz Foundation. In August 2018, borough council approved a comprehensive renovation project for Schautz, including 110,000 square feet of new synthetic turf and a new LED lighting system.

Adding the upcoming building has always been in the borough’s plans for the stadium, but it wasn’t at the top of Dunmore’s spending list, Dempsey said.

“The donation was much appreciated and much welcomed,” he said.

The exact donation amount from the DeNaples family was unclear Wednesday.

The new amenities will be a huge benefit to Dunmore’s youth sports, Dunmore Little League President Brian McCarthy said. The Little League organization has upward of 260 children ranging from 4 to 12 years old, he said.

“I can’t tell you how excited I was,” McCarthy said of the upcoming facility. “A multisports complex will benefit the Dunmore community as a whole.”

During inclement weather, whether it’s rain, snow or cold temperatures, it can be difficult — and costly — to find a place to practice, he said.

“This complex would give Dunmore youth sports access to a controlled environment that would allow our kids to keep practicing, have camps or train in the offseason or harsh weather,” McCarthy said. “It’ll have an extremely strong influence on the development of Dunmore youth sports overall.”