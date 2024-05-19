Schauffele wins first major at US PGA Championship

[Getty Images]

Xander Schauffele holed a nervy six-foot birdie putt at the 18th to win his first major with a record score on a gripping final day at the US PGA Championship.

The American held off the charging Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland to win on 21 under at Valhalla

Having led the tournament since equalling the best round at a major when he shot 62 on Thursday, the 30-year-old Californian carded a six-under 65 to claim the Wanamaker Trophy by one shot.

Six birdies in eight holes around the turn briefly put Norwegian Hovland into the lead but Schauffele responded with magnificent birdies on the 11th and 12th to wrestle it back.

DeChambeau profited with a birdie after his wild drive on 16 hit a tree and bounced back into the fairway and birdied the last to draw level with Schauffele, sparking raucous celebrations on the 18th green.

However, Olympic champion Schauffele, who has faced criticism for not closing out tournaments when well placed, stood up to the onslaught, rolling in a birdie of his own in high-pressure circumstances to secure the title.

