Schauffele sees off DeChambeau and sets major record to win US PGA Championship

Choker, no more. Xander Schauffele ended a near two-year drought here at the USPGA Championship by winning his first major in record style, so shedding a reputation that made sense at all.

In dramatic scenes at Valhalla, the reigning Olympic champion added the substance to the form by thrillingly birdieing the last to deny the inimitable Bryson DeChambeau. So much for Schauffele not possessing the minerals to get over the line.

Since his last win at the 2023 Scottish Open, Schauffele had compiled a staggering 20 top 10s, including eight this year. He was on a scintillating run of form and was determined to make his failure to add to his trophy cabinet his driving force.

“Not winning makes you want to win more, as weird as that is,” he said. “I react to it, and I want it more and more and more, and it makes me want to work harder and harder and harder.”

The week after he let slip a big advantage over Rory McIlroy at Quail Hollow, Schauffele led from the first round, making him the first male golfer to go wire-to-wire in his debut major glory in almost a decade. The American has gained instant revenge over McIlroy – who finished tied for 12th – by leapfrogging him in the rankings to become world No 2.

The crucial four on the 18th was excruciating. Schauffele’s drive almost landed in the fairway bunker, but with his feet in the sand he played a great second to within about 50 yards. From there he pitched to six feet and the stage was set. His putt enacted a horse-shoe – a victory lap, indeed – and so Schauffele raised his arms to the heavens. His 65 was fully deserving this silverware and the achievement of shooting 21-under, the lowest ever score in relation to par in the history of the majors.

Schauffele raises his arms having finally got over the victory line in the majors - Getty Images/Michael Reaves

Credit to DeChambeau, for he is a rock star. He lit up the proceedings with his 64, not only with his big-hitting, gung-ho game but with his over-the-top reactions to the good and the bad. His celebrations on the 18th, when his 10-foot birdie dropped on the last tumble for him to share the lead at that time on 20-under, verged on the hilarious.

DeChambeau punched the air so hard he almost toppled over. Two holes before, he had somehow birdied, despite hooking his drive into the trees – it hit a branch and bounced back into the middle of the fairway – and then looked like someone had shot his dog after striking his second. He was disgusted, but it landed within six feet.

He played alongside Viktor Hovland who for most of the final round was Schauffle’s closest challenger. But the Norwegian missed an eight-footer on the last before yanking the par putt and had to be content with a 66 and third on 18-under.

England’s Justin Rose suffered his own bogey on the 18th – after making another on the 17th – but would surely have taken the tie for sixth alongside Ireland’s Shane Lowry, with Scotland’s Bob MacIntyre in a tie for eighth, with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler.

The world No 1 conjured a final-round 65, although his week – and in fact, the entire week – will be most remembered for Scheffler’s being arrested and subsequently charged for what he calls “a big misunderstanding” when driving into the course on Friday morning and allegedly injuring a police officer.

One shot further behind came McIlroy, after a 67. After defeating Schauffele in great style at Charlotte last Sunday, he came in with such hope of winning his fifth major at the venue where he won his most recent 10 years ago. McIlroy’s majorless streak continues.

Schauffele breaks major duck – as it happened

12:31 AM BST

The champion speaks - ‘Man was it hard to do that today’

“I was kind of emotional after the putt lipped in. It’s been a while since I’ve won and I kept saying all week I needed to stay in my lane. Man was it hard to do that today. I tried all day to keep focused on what I needed to do and keep every hole ahead of me. “I think I would have been a bit less patient if that putt had not have gone in. I really did not want to go into a play-off against Bryson. I am assuming we’d have played 18 and it would have been a lot of work. I told myself ‘this was my opportunity, just capture it.’” “My mum is in San Diego and my dad is in Hawaii and I managed to call him but I had to hang up quickly because he was making me cry. He was on the phone bawling. It means so much.”

12:29 AM BST

DeChambeau speaks - ‘I thought it might be enough’

“I thought it might be enough. Eighteen is not necessarily a birdie hole that you can birdie easily, you can get a weird lie in the bunker or in the rough and weird stuff can happen. “But we did what we needed to do and I didn’t take care of it earlier in the week. I played well today but made a couple of mistakes early on. “I’m happy with it, but I want to win.”

12:02 AM BST

They were firing in birdies all week

Lowest combined score to par by field, PGA Championship history



2024 Valhalla, -214

1997 Riviera, +40

2018 Bellerive, +59 — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) May 19, 2024

11:59 PM BST

His first major sets a new record

He was a wire-to-wire winner

And in doing so set a new major record. His score of 21-under is the lowest score to par in major history.

Xander Schauffele was a worthy winner - AP/Matt York

11:54 PM BST

SCHAUFFELE WINS THE US PGA!

He drains the putt - it nearly lipped out, doing a victory lap before falling into the cup - showing nerves of steel.

11:52 PM BST

Schauffele will have a six-footer for the title

That’s after showing an exquisite touch with his third, a chip from just off the green.

Does he make it? He’s led from Thursday, after his 61, and you have to hope he does drain this putt...

11:47 PM BST

Schauffele...

...has his feet in the bunker with the ball on the grass above him. With 247 yards to the hole he lays up and is short of the green. He now has an up and down for the title...this won’t be easy...

11:45 PM BST

Lowry ends on 14-under

Twenty-four hours ago he was putting for a major record (a first 61) but he never really got going today, shooting a one-under 71, while all around him have been firing in birdies.

11:40 PM BST

18 has been playing ‘easy’ all day

There have been 40 birdies today and 23 pars, so it’s a simple case of find the fairway and put the champers on ice?

If only...

Schauffele’s drive neither goes in the fairway bunker nor not really out of it...what I am trying to say is that it’s not in the sand but he’s got no real stance for his second...could be a very tense final 15 minutes for the American...

11:37 PM BST

Great chip from Schauffele

Under huge pressure and having had to quieten the crowd the now co-leader chips to within two feet.

He makes no mistake with the putt and knows that birdie at the last - a par-five - will see him win with a record major score to par...

Meanwhile, playing partner Morikawa hasn’t got going all day. He’s had 16 pars and one bogey...he’s at 14-under...

11:34 PM BST

Possible problems for Schauffle at 17

His approach from the fairway bunker leaves him with a tricky up and down to the right of the green...

11:29 PM BST

DeChambeau drains the birdie putt!

That moves him to 20-under...the resulting roar will go all the way back to 17 where Schauffele has found a fairway bunker. Passion follows from DeChambeau, it’s how he plays the game...

Hovland’s race is run as his birdie putt runs three feet by...he then misses the par putt and he drops to 18-under. But considering he nearly didn’t play this week, he can walk off the final green more than satisfied with his four days’ work.

Schauffele -20 (16)

DeChambeau -20(18)

Hovland -18 (18)

11:23 PM BST

Meanwhile, on the 18th

Hovland’s chip leaves him with a 10-footer for par, and DeChambeau’s third leaves him with a similar distance.

One of this duo has to make that putt, you suspect, to have a chance of beating Schauffele today.

11:22 PM BST

Schauffele walks off 16 on 20-under

He’ll take that - that was a two-putt par and he’s successfully negotiated the tough 15th and 16th holes.

11:20 PM BST

Hovland gets his approach to 18 all wrong

It was a bit of a mishit from the light rough. He’s now got a 60-yard chip to get up and down for the much-needed birdie.

Playing partner DeChambeau did indeed find the bunker with his drive and his approach goes left and nearly hits some of the fans.

Both won’t have easy up and downs for the birdie four...

11:17 PM BST

Schauffele finds the green at 16

Two putt from there and walk to the 17th, will be the plan.

11:16 PM BST

MacIntyre eagles the last

His approach from 250 yard left him with a 10-footer that he drains. That lifts him from 11-under to 13-under and into the top 10 - hurrah for the Scot.

11:14 PM BST

Schauffele finds the fairway at 16

The plan is surely to come through unscathed at 16 and 17 and then search for a birdie at the par-five 18th, which is playing the easiest hole today.

11:10 PM BST

DeChambeau eagled 18 yesterday

But he’s got a touch task to do that after his drive which looks like it’s found the fairway bunker. Think three-wood for position was the better play there, rather than the big dog...

11:08 PM BST

Par for DeChambeau at 17

While Hovland also walks off the same green with a four...both stay at 19-under and both with a hint of a grimace, knowing they only have a hole left to get to 20-under and put leader Schauffele under pressure...it’s still anyone’s title, though...

11:02 PM BST

In the event of a tie after 72 holes...

In the event of a tie for first place after 72 holes, there will be a three-hole aggregate score playoff on holes #13, #17 and #18.



If still tied, there will be a hole-by-hole playoff on hole #18, #13, #17 and #18 repeated.#PGAChamp — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 19, 2024

10:55 PM BST

Par for Schauffele at the par-three 14th

His putt from 12 foot flirted with the hole but stayed overground. He stays at 20-under.

10:53 PM BST

DeChambeau birdies the 16th

After that bit of good luck from the trees and brilliant approach, and he’s now at 19-under, just one shot back of Schauffele.

This is getting very interesting...

Schauffele -20 (13)

Hovland -19 (16)

DeChambeau -19 (16)

10:52 PM BST

Huge luck for DeChambeau at the 16th

His drive is headed deep into the wood on the left. There’s a huge shout of ‘FORE’ but rather than hit a spectator (that’s what they have in the US PGA, not patrons as at Augusta...phew...) it hits a branch and ends in the middle of the fairway. The American then makes the most of that douse of good fortune by hitting a brilliant approach to within six foot of the pin.

Good luck followed by brilliance from DeChambeau - Getty Images/Patrick Smith

10:41 PM BST

And Hovland...

...misses the birdie chance at 15 so stays at 19-under.

Playing partner DeChambeau also walks off the green with par and stays at 18-under.

10:39 PM BST

Schauffle is sole leader once again

He’s struggled to get over the line in majors before but it looks as though he’s got the bit between his teeth now and has reacted to the bogey at the 10th with back-to-back birdies...

He nails the five-footer at the 12th to move to 20-under. One clear of Hovland, who, btw, has a good birdie chance at the 15th...his approach from 116 yards left him with a fairly straight putt from 17 foot...can he make it?

Find out in the next post!

10:29 PM BST

Good birdie chance for Schauffele at the 12th

He fires his approach to within about five foot and he may well be about to move to 20-under.

Meanwhile, DeChambeau makes a good par-save at the 14th to stay at 19-under.

10:27 PM BST

New major record on the way?

It would be surprising if not, the way they are playing.

The record winning score to par to win a major is 20-under...that’s been achieved four times.

Jason Day 2015 US PGA

Henrik Stenson 2016 Open

Dustin Johnson 2020 Masters

Cameron Smith 2022 Open

10:24 PM BST

We HAD a new sole leader

We now don’t as Schauffele has responded brilliantly, to birdie the par-three 11th. His tee shot left him with an eight-footer and he made no mistake from there.

Now once again we have joint leaders on 19-under...

Great bouncebackability from the American there...

Schauffele -19 (11)

Hovland -19 (13)

DeChambeau -18 (13)

Rose -16 (14)

10:21 PM BST

We have a new leader!

And it’s the man who was toying with the idea of not playing as he was in such poor form...Yep, it’s Hovland who is looking ominously good on the greens, he’s just drained a 15-footer to move to 19-under and go one clear of Schauffele.

Playing partner DeChambeau also birdies and he’s now on 18-under.

This is building up to be a brilliant final sprint...

The man to catch - Viktor Hovland - AP/Jeff Roberson

10:15 PM BST

How it looks after the shock bogey

Schauffele -18 (10)

Hovland -18 (12)

DeChambeau -17 (12)

Rose - 16 (13)

Morikawa - 15 (10)

Lowry -14 (11)

10:12 PM BST

Schauffle drops a shot at the 10th

And he’s now tied for the lead having had a two-shot lead five minutes ago...swings and roundabouts...

He found the bunker from the drive, then the rough on the right, before a poor chip leaves him with a six-footer for par...his putt misses and that’s a bogey six on what is considered the easiest hole on the course...

Huge momentum shift? We’re about to find out...

10:09 PM BST

Another move from Justin Rose!

He’s within three thanks to yet another birdie at 13. That’s four birdies in five holes and he’s now at 16-under...can he do it? He’s got the tough 14th coming up...

10:07 PM BST

Hovland moves to sole second

Thanks to birdie at the 12th. He fired his approach from 174 yards to seven foot and drained the putt. He’s looked very good today (five-under for the round) and is now on 18-under, one back of Schauffele. Weird to think he considered not turning up this week...

10:03 PM BST

Rory ends on 12-under

That’s a final round of four-under having opened with a bogey...but once again he leaves a major with a frown. He blew hot and cold during this round and that was a microcosm of his whole tournament. A poor Friday cost him, and left him playing catch up. The drought continues and moves onto the US Open next month...

09:56 PM BST

Justin Rose is on a run

The Englishman bogeyed the sixth to move to 12-under. But three birdies in three holes from the ninth means he’s now at 15-under. He knows how to get over the line in a major, but has he got too much to do?

Justin Rose is on a run - Getty Images/Christian Petersen

09:50 PM BST

Schauffele has been superb on the greens today

And he’s nailed another from if not quite from downtown then at least from Zone Two...the American drains an 11-footer to move to 19-under, to give him a two-shot lead again.

That’s a front-nine of four-under, metronomic.

Can anyone catch Xander Schauffele? - Getty Images/Andy Lyons

09:46 PM BST

Schauffele with just the one-shot lead now

And that’s down to dangerous pairing of DeChambeau and Hovland both birdieing the 10th. The American found the dancefloor at the 590-yard par five and proceeded to two-putt. While Hovland, having found the rough with his approach, made the up-and down. Golf made to look easy.

09:34 PM BST

It’s fair to say that this week hasn’t gone according to plan...

...For Scottie Scheffler. For obvious reasons off the course, but yesterday saw him shoot over-par for the first time since Adam met Eve (not technically true, but you catch my drift...). The world No.1 has just walked off the 18th having fired a final round six-under 65. That’s left him on 13-under for the tournament and in the top 10, which, considering the events, is pretty impressive...

Not an image we thought we'd see - a mugshot of Scottie Scheffler - Getty Images

09:28 PM BST

Rory’s past five holes have gone...

Birdie, bogey, birdie, bogey, birdie...It sort of sums up his week, either very good or very bad, little middle ground...

He’s back to 11-under with two holes to go...

09:27 PM BST

He’s a bit of a machine

He being Schauffele who has moved to 18-under, two clear now, thanks to birdie at the par-five seventh.

Meanwhile, Lowry has dropped a shot at the eighth. He three-putts from 25 foot at just the wrong time...he’s now at 14-under and four back of the leader having been just two back a minute or so ago.

Oh no...Lowry drops a shot - AP/Jeff Roberson

09:17 PM BST

He’s been the man to catch since Thursday

And it’s still the case with Xander Schauffele out in front on 17-under. But big names are still in his slipstream...

Schauffele -17 (6)

DeChambeau -16 (8)

Hovland -16 (8)

Lowry -15 (7)

Morikawa -15 (6)

Out in front: Xander Schauffele - Shutterstock /Erik Lesser

09:12 PM BST

Big par-save for Lowry at the seventh

His approach at the watery par-five left him in the rough some 34 foot from the hole. But a gutsy up and down means he stays at 15-under, just two shots back of Schauffele.

09:10 PM BST

Rory is being Rory

Which is my way of saying that he’s firing birdies in when all hope of ending his major draught is over. He’s back to 11-under having birdied the par-three 14th...then his approach to the 15th nearly finds the water short of the tucked-in pin...

09:03 PM BST

He nearly didn’t bother turning up

But good job that he did as he’s just fired three birdies in a row to move to 16-under. The ‘he’ I am talking about is popular Norwegian Viktor Hovland. Such was his poor form (he hasn’t had a top 10 this year) that he considered not playing, but he’s now just one off the lead.

No wonder he's smiling, Hovland is sniffing glory at Valhalla - Getty Images/Andrew Redington

09:00 PM BST

A swing of sorts...

DeChambeau just misses out on birdies at the seventh, and a moment later Schauffele drains a 13-footer to save par a hole back...The former stays at 16-under and the later at 17-under with the sole lead.

08:45 PM BST

Rory is hot and cold today

Bit like how he’s been all this tournament...

Having birdied the 12th, his approach at the short par-four 13th from only 98 goes long and finds the water...his expression says it all...he’ll drop at least a shot (he’s currently on 11-under).

08:42 PM BST

Here comes DeChambeau!

The slightly annoying/interesting (delete as you deem fit (can make good arguments for both...) American has putted up and over from the fringe for another birdie (two in a row and third of the day) at the sixth. He’s now at 16-under, just one back of Schauffele. He’s someone, who if he’s finding the fairway, which he is today, you do not want breathing down your neck.

Making his move: Bryson DeChambeau - Getty Images/Michael Reaves

08:36 PM BST

08:33 PM BST

Rose has a bit of a ‘mare on the sixth

His approach was so far right of where he was aiming that he’s forced to take a drop. He ultimately walks away with a bogey but that cannot do wonders for the confidence. He’s back to 12-under.

08:30 PM BST

Schauffele moves to 17-under

That’s a two-stroke lead through four. He birdies the shortish par-four, he fired an approach from 55 yards to four foot and makes no mistake from there.

08:25 PM BST

It was a driver-wedge for DeChambeau

On the 461-yard par fourth fifth...such a huge advantage when it’s a flick of the wrists with your second. But you have to make the most of your opportunities and he does that to birdie the hole and move to 15-under.

Schauffele -16 (3)

Morikawa -15 (3)

Lowry -15 (4)

DeChambeau -15 (5)

DeChambeau is finding fairways at Valhalla, the longer that continues the harder he will be to keep at bay - AP/Matt York

08:22 PM BST

Rory leaves a birdie putt on the high side at the 11th

He fired his tee shot to within 10 feet of the pin but his putt stays above ground...

08:17 PM BST

Lowry nearly chips in at the fourth

He’s playing from the fairway and the best chipper in the world fires in a low scooter 73 feet that checks and then hits the pin. He’ll have a tap in to move to 15-under, two-under through four, great start for the 2019 Open champion.

08:15 PM BST

Missed opportunity for Schauffele at the third

He had a good look for birdie at the par-three, the putt flirted with the hole but didn’t drop. It was a six-footer and he’ll hope that the putter doesn’t go cold for him on a Sunday at it has done before. Still, one-under through three is more than fine. He stays at 16-under.

08:07 PM BST

Birdie for Lowry!

The Irishman missed good opportunity to move to 14-under at the first but lightning doesn’t strike twice as he nails a seven footer at the par-three third.

Shane Lowry is looking for his second major championship - AP/Matt York

08:04 PM BST

Morikawa walks off the second with a par

But what a par - his drive found the rough on a steep slope on the left. He was forced to lay up, but his third was a beauty that left him two foot for the four. He stays at 15-under.

Playing partner and sole leader Schauffele gets up and down from the bunker and stays at 16-under.

08:01 PM BST

Low scores are out there

The low round of the day, so far, has gone to Englishman Jordan Smith who shot a 64. He ended his US PGA on seven-under.

You think the winning score could be under 20/21-under...

08:00 PM BST

Bridie for Rose at the fourth

It’s been a solid start for the Englishman and he’s just moved to 13-under. A lovely approach to shortish par-four fourth left him 12 foot for birdie and he made no mistake.

07:53 PM BST

Three birdies in a row for Rory

It is undoubtedly too little, too late. But you never know. He makes the turn in 10-under, having bogeyed the first...six shots back so needs the back nine of his life (and a lot of luck (not going to happen...))....

07:52 PM BST

DeChambeau makes a move

He’s started his final round brilliantly, nearly birdieing the first before birdieing the second. He’s hit two monster drives that have left him wedges in. Continue like that and he might well be tough to beat. He’s now at 14-under.

07:51 PM BST

Perfect start for Schauffele

The American has birdied the first thanks to 27-footer that was going in from the moment it left the flat stick. He’s at 16-under and has the sole lead again. Playing partner Morikawa’s longer putt (43 foot) flirts with the hole but doesn’t drop, he stays at 15-under.

Schauffele is out of the blocks fast - Getty Images/Andrew Redington

07:41 PM BST

Theegala birdies the first!

His approach was well short of the pin - possible wrong club? - but he nails the 55 foot putt to move to 15-under and the join lead.

Meanwhile, Lowry, leaves the same green with par having played to great shots into the hole...golf in a nutshell...the Irishman stays at 13-under.

07:39 PM BST

Both Americans are under way

And find the fairway...

Meanwhile, Rory has a birdie! It’s come at eight, it’s his second in two holes and he’s at nine-under. What the betting he puts together a string of birdies and gets into the top 10?

Rory

07:34 PM BST

So just the final group to go

Am I being harsh when I suggest that neither Schauffele and Morikawa get the juices really flowing...they seem just straight down the line American golfers, solid rather than spectacular, though incredibly talented...

They both start on 15-under...

07:31 PM BST

Great up and down for Hovland at the first

He left himself in the rough with his approach but leaves with a par. As does his playing partner DeChambeau who doesn’t make a decent birdie chance. Looked like a misread rather than a poor putt. Both stay on 13-under.

07:29 PM BST

Lowry gets his final round under way

Can the popular Irishman win a second major? Let’s hope so...

He’s two back of Schauffle and Morikawa and his opening drive is a lovely soft fade that’s dispatched right down the fairway. His playing partner, Theegala, who is one back on 14-under, also finds the short stuff.

07:24 PM BST

Great approach from DeChambeau at the first

He only had 162 yards to the pin at the monster 500-yard par-four. And he hits his wedge just below the hole. He’ll have a good look for birdie to move to 14-under

07:22 PM BST

JT chips in for birdie at the third

He shortsided himself on the par-three and it was a tricky up and down. But he found the bottom of the cup from the sand and he’s now at 11-under, tasty...

Meanwhile, both Rose and MacIntyre leave the first green with pars to stay on 12-under.

07:20 PM BST

DeChambeau is an interesting contender

That goes without saying...but this week is his first ever major where he’s opened with three rounds in the 60s...he starts his final round on 13-under and his opening drive is miles down the fairway.

He’s playing alongside Hovland, who also has an interesting story this week. Such was his bad form that he considered not playing this week. Think he made the right decision to tee it up at Valhalla. His opening drive also finds the fairway.

Don’t be shocked if the winner comes from this pair...

07:12 PM BST

Justin Rose finds the right rough

With his opening tee shot. This is his 22nd US PGA, he knows this tournament, he knows how to win majors, could this be his year?

His playing partner is Ryder Cup team-mate Robert MacIntyre, and the Scottish lefty is is off down the fairway.

Both start on 12-under three shots back...

07:07 PM BST

Koepka ends his defence

He didn’t make it to 10-under, but a round of five-under 67. Yesterday’s three-over did the damage for the LIV golfer.

07:03 PM BST

Word of warning for Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele led the field in both fairways hit and greens in regulation through 3 rounds.



Over the last 30 years, 8 players have led a major in both of those statistics for the week. Incredibly, none of them went on to win. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) May 19, 2024

06:51 PM BST

Rory gets up and down

At the fourth and stays at seven-under, one-over for the day.

Rory McIlroy hasn't had the start to the final round he wanted - AP/Jeff Roberson

06:43 PM BST

Rory’s approach at the fourth

Goes through the green into the rough. That will be a tricky chip/up and down for him now to make par.

06:38 PM BST

JT is on the first tee

That’s Justin Thomas, not Timberlake (who is a keen golfer, btw...). He starts on 10-under and his opening drive is nailed into the first cut on the right, he’ll be fine there.

He’s playing with Tony Finau whose dirve is down the right into the crowd...

We’re now into the real contenders...

06:34 PM BST

Rory is seven-under standing on the fourth tee box

He hits his drive at the shortish par-four into the rough, but might have got a decent (ish) lie...

Meanwhile, defending champion Brooks Koepka is five-under through 16. He’s moved to nine-under, can he get into double figures?

06:29 PM BST

Fleetwood ends on nine-under

That’s a round of six-under, 65. He finished with a birdie on the last. He was fancied coming in but an opening round of one-under meant he was always playing catch up. Decent week nonetheless...

Tommy Fleetwood finished with a 65 to end the week on nine-under - Getty Images/Ross Kinnaird

06:25 PM BST

Keegan Bradley won the 2001 US PGA

And has just moved to 10-under thanks to birdie at the first. If he can get on a run, you never know...

06:20 PM BST

Rory pared the second and...

...is pin-high on the par-three third.

06:16 PM BST

Tommy Fleetwood is five-under for the day

He’s moved to eight-under and is standing on the 18th tee as I type. He’s moved to the outskirts of the top 20, and having just made it to the weekend he can be pleased with his work.

06:11 PM BST

Tee times coming up...

18.25 Harris English, Austin Eckroat

18.35 Justin Thomas, Tony Finau

18.55 Dean Burmester, Lee Hodges

19.05 Justin Rose , Robert MacIntyre

19.15 Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland

19.25 Sahith Theegala, Shane Lowry

19.35 Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa

Can Justin Rose add to his US Open title with another major this evening? - Getty Images/Ross Kinnaird

06:07 PM BST

OK, so I have some bad news...

Sit down, take a deep breath and here goes...

Rory McIlroy has bogeyed the first and fallen back to seven-under. He’s now eight back and I am going to have the guts to call it: His race is definitely run...

He found the rough off the tee, then the bunker and was unable to get up and down from there...

Oh dear...it’s the hope (no matter how slim) that kills...

05:56 PM BST

Three Britons in contention at Valhalla

There are three Britons in contention going into the final round of the US PGA Championship. Alas, for Rory McIlroy at least, he is not (really) one of them.

Once again it looks as though the Northern Irishman will go another major without tasting glory. And once again having headed into the tournament one of the fancied winners.

It’s not as though McIlroy has played badly this week, far from it. He shot five-under in the first round and yesterday shot three-under. But, as so often with the world No.2 there is always a poor round that costs him. Friday’s level-par 71, when everyone else was seemingly going low cost him and has, once again left him needing to make a miraculous comeback. It’s not beyond the realms that he could do it, but, seven shots back, we’re at best in the ‘highly unlikely’ stakes.

One crumb of comfort he can try and grab onto is that the record recovery to win in the final round of this tournament is exactly seven shots, and it came only two years ago, when Justin Thomas won at SOuthern Hills. Alas, the winning score was five-under and this week at Valhalla has been a lot more easy to score on.

Back to those Britons who are really in contention, Shane Lowry shot a major-record equalling 62 to move to 13-under, with Justin Rose and Robert MacIntrye a shot back on 12-under.

The leaders are Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa on 15-under. Sahith Theegala is one back on 14-under and Bryson DeChambeau is level with Lowry on 13-under.

So some big names in the mix, alas Rory isn’t one of them. But a fast start and you never know (us Rory fans need these slight slithers of hope...).

The leaders are set to get under way at 7.35 our time so stay with us hear to see who will end up winning the second major of the year.

