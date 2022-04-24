Schauffele, Cantlay claim Zurich Classic team crown

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay completed a wire-to-wire victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Sunday (AFP/Chris Graythen) (Chris Graythen)

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay combined for a level-par 72 to complete a wire-to-wire victory at the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event on Sunday.

The American duo, who started the day five shots clear of the field after a blistering third round 60 on Saturday, dug deep during Sunday's foursomes to hold on for a two-shot win at TPC Louisiana in Avondale.

Schauffele and Cantlay’s final round 72 was the duo's highest score of a low-scoring week which included an opening round 13-under-par 59 in addition to Saturday's 12-under-par 60.

"Today was probably the worst of our four quarters," Schauffele said afterwards.

"Pat was very calm, which helped me stay calm. It's been a while since I've been in contention here. It was overall just calmness and patience."

Victory was especially sweet for Cantlay, who bounced back from the disappointment of losing in a playoff to Jordan Spieth at last week's PGA Heritage.

The win also cemented Cantlay and Schauffele's on-course partnership - the duo were unbeaten in two matches at last year's Ryder Cup.

"Today was a great day," Cantlay said. "We definitely bring out the best in each other. We really enjoy being out here together," he added.

"I said earlier this week, if there's anyone I could share success with, it would be Pat," Schauffele said. "I'm happy we could get it done."

The Americans finished the tournament on 29 under, two clear of Sam Burns and Billy Horschel, who had looked to be mounting a charge before a bogey on the 17th checked their momentum.

Burns and Horschel carded a closing four-under-par 68 to take second at 27 under.

Doc Redman and Sam Ryder shot a five-under-par 67 to jump up the leaderboard and finish third on 24 under, ahead of six pairings tied for fourth on 23 under.

That cluster included South Africa's Garrick Higgo and Branden Grace, who had lit up the field with a nine-under-par 63 on Saturday only to fade with a one-over-par closing 73 on Sunday.

