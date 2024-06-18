Schatzer: I can't wait to start the new season

Eva Schatzer has returned from her loan spell at Sampdoria and, like Chiara Beccari, has extended her contract with Juventus until 30 June 2027.

The midfielder, born in 2005, returns to Turin with valuable experience, as she underlined in an interview following her renewal.

"I consider my first season in professional ranks a positive one. It was very important for me, I immediately felt at ease at Sampdoria, the group welcomed me well. I played a lot of games, I found a lot of space and, as a result, I learned a lot and I now bring this wealth of experience with me to Juventus. I grew a lot as a person and as a player, it was a path of growth in Liguria, from all points of view.”

A successful season at Sampdoria then, full of satisfaction on an individual level. The statistics, to name but a few, speak for themselves: Eva is the youngest player to have made more than 20 appearances - 23 to be precise - in the 2023/2024 Serie A season, she is the Italian midfielder with the most balls recovered in the Italian top flight (161), taking into account just the last year she played, and she is the Sampdoria player who created the most chances for her teammates (37), at least eight more than any other Sampdoria player.

"These statistics make me proud, it means that it was a good season for me, but as I said before, it means that it was above all a season in which I had a lot of space to start getting to know the league. In the season just passed, I played a few metres ahead of the position I've always occupied in the Juventus youth sector. At Juventus I played mainly in front of the defence, while at Sampdoria I played closer to the goal and also in terms of goals and chances created, I noticed the difference. Regardless, however, of my role on the pitch, I will be totally at the disposal of the coach and my teammates, always trying to make a valuable contribution".

Schatzer is beaming with excitement to return 'home' to Juventus.

"Being back here is definitely a step forward for my career and I would like to thank the whole club for the trust placed in me. I am very honoured and will try to give my best. I am also delighted with my contract extension, it will be an extra incentive for me. I can't wait to start the new season.”

Juventus will find a more mature Schatzer, more aware of her abilities and, therefore, of her qualities.

"I feel I have grown a lot in my approach to the game and in the management of the moments within it. I also feel I have improved on a character level as well: playing in a team made up almost entirely of older teammates makes you to grow faster. Clearly I'm only at the beginning of my professional career, so two of my main goals will be to continue my growth as a person and as an athlete, and to help the team reach its goals.”

Eva, before leaving the Bianconeri colours on loan, was an example for many players in the Juventus Youth Sector thanks to her dedication and sacrifice. This is her message to them:

"To the girls of our Youth Sector, I would encourage them to always believe in their dreams and to work every day to achieve them. The most important thing is to always believe in yourself, without thinking about the judgement of others. The important thing is to work day after day to achieve your dreams, with the same determination."