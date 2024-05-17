Schall paces Tenino contingent in district meet

May 16—Behind a hurdles sweep from Carson Schall, the Beavers finished top-five in the team race of Thursday's Class 1A District 4 meet held at Seton Catholic High School.

Tenino qualified in five boys events and one girls race for next week's state meet held at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima. Schall clipped Stevenson's Tucker Wyninger by the slimmest margin in the 110 hurdles (15.1-15.2) and won the 300 hurdles in 42.32 seconds, both times a new personal best.

Ashton Moore leaped 21 feet flat to claim the long jump and he took third in the 100-meter dash. Austin Johnson secured a runner-up finish in the 200 to head to state.

Tenino's Paisley Garcia was its only state qualifier on the girls side, taking the third and final automatic spot in the 300 hurdles with a time of 52.82 seconds.