Schalke midfielder Assan Ouedraogo set to join RB Leipzig

Sky Germany reports that Schalke midfielder Assan Ouedraogo is set to join RB Leipzig this summer with the last details of the contract still needing to be clarified.

Leipzig will trigger the midfielder’s €10m release clause and Ouedraogo will sign a contract at the club until 2029. The Saxony club have fended off the interest of Newcastle, Frankfurt and Chelsea for the signing of the 18-year-old. Ouedraogo’s preference had always been to stay in Germany and then be loaned back to Schalke for another season.

The current plan is for Ouedraogo to be a part of Leipzig’s pre-season training and a decision will be made later on in the window if he is to be loaned back to Schalke in the 2.Bundesliga for another season.

Bayern Munich had shown great interest in Ouedraogo earlier in the season but they had decided the total fees needed to bring the midfielder to the Allianz Arena would be too much as he would not become a part of the team for at least another year on top of the necessary fees needed to pay off former head coach Thomas Tuchel.

GGFN | Jack Meenan