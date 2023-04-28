Scenes from NFL Draft red carpet in KC: Gracie and Clark Hunt, Mahomes’ mom, players

Before the nation’s up-and-coming football players learned which team would hire them, they showed Kansas City their style.

Thursday’s NFL Draft red carpet at the National WWI Museum and Memorial brought a variety of looks from the players — from colorful suits to glitzy chains. A handful of local personalities and lucky fans were eager to shake their hands and wish them luck ahead of the draft.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba from Ohio State accessorized his gray suit with a Prada belt and matching shoes. Standing on the carpet surrounded by cameras and lights, he said he feels he’s really “made it.”

“All this hard work has paid off,” he said. “This is just the beginning.”

NFL Draft prospect Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a wide receiver from Ohio State, walked the red carpet at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on Thursday.

Another Ohio State player, C.J. Stroud, came in navy trimmed in colorful accents. He said he wished he could go back and encourage his younger self not to give up.

“Believe in yourself, trust in yourself, do everything you can do, and put Christ first,” he told onlookers as he walked off the carpet.

NFL prospect C.J. Stroud from Ohio State FaceTimes patients from Children’s Mercy before signing their shirts. “I wish I was there so I could hug you … I’m praying for you,” he tells a little girl in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/IiL4ddwPzy — Jenna Thompson (@jennavictoriat) April 28, 2023

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young may have been the first player picked that night (by the Carolina Panthers), but he was not the first to wear a certain suit style. It featured a distinctive “interior scarf” hanging from the jacket front, looking a lot like the $3,300 Dior jacket that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wore when he hosted “Saturday Night Live” in March.

NFL Draft prospect Bryce Young, quarterback from Alabama, appeared with his family on the red carpet Thursday. Many observers pointed out that his jacket looked like one the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce wore on “Saturday Night Live.”

Joey Porter Jr. of Penn State said he might be the best dressed in his tan suit. He said it’s his first time in Kansas City, but the barbecue may have won him over.

“They’re going to get a competitor out of me,” he said of whatever team picks him.

While other prospects showed off their wristwatches and introduced family members and best friends, locally known celebrities also made an appearance.

Cover model Gracie Hunt wore a short, bright yellow dress with polka-dot sequins as she accompanied her father, Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt.

She and others stopped to talk to three patients at Children’s Mercy Hospital, via iPads attached to rolling tripods. The players signed NFL draft T-shirt and gave them their best wishes.

Randi Mahomes, mother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, walked the red carpet next to two children with Variety KC, a nonprofit for kids with disabilities.

Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi Mahomes, escorted two children with Variety KC — a local nonprofit for kids with disabilities. While passing by the press, she announced, “I’m not as cool as him, but I’m here.” (Her quarterback son later showed up on the NFL Draft stage.)

She said she loves the mission of Variety KC and wanted to be there to support the charity.

“I love what they do in making the city all-inclusive,” she said. “I met these kids, and they’re kind of like family now.”

The Kansas City Chiefs’ luckiest fans, Lori and Chris Rossman, of North Platte, Nebraska, were the season ticket holders chosen to walk ahead of the players. Lori Rossman said the initial phone call announcing the decision shocked her, but they eagerly said, “Yeah — we’ll go.”

Chris and Lori Rossman might be the luckiest Chiefs fans around. The season ticket holders from North Platte, Nebraska, recently got a phone call advising them they’d been chosen to walk the red carpet before the team. “We were like — ‘Yeah! We’ll go!’” pic.twitter.com/ybNfZYHu5b — Jenna Thompson (@jennavictoriat) April 27, 2023

Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City brought several children and mentors, including 16-year-old Shane Gifford of Overland Park, who represents the company by helping out at events and assisting with promotional videos.

Shane was set to play an active role at the NFL Draft by announcing the eighth pick of the night Thursday.

“It still feels pretty unreal to me,” he said.