These scenes from Lake Tahoe rink for Bruins-Flyers outdoor game are fantastic

These scenes from Lake Tahoe rink for Bruins-Flyers outdoor game are awesome originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sunday's outdoor game between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers at Lake Tahoe will be a stunning picturesque scene.

It will be the second outdoor game of the 2020-21 NHL season -- the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights will play there Saturday -- and one of the most unique settings for an NHL matchup.

A lot of cool photos and videos have emerged from Lake Tahoe as the league constructed the site over the last few weeks.

Here's a roundup of some photos that show what the league has built:

I scammed my way to the top of the main TV tower. (Hey, I’m working on a story!) This is will be the perspective of the main game camera. #NHLOutdoors pic.twitter.com/AlJiRK7072 — Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) February 18, 2021

The Bruins also posted a video for the game that includes footage of the Lake Tahoe rink:

Puck drop for Bruins vs. Flyers has been moved to 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. You can watch the game on NBC.