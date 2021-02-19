These scenes from Lake Tahoe rink for Bruins-Flyers outdoor game are fantastic
Sunday's outdoor game between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers at Lake Tahoe will be a stunning picturesque scene.
It will be the second outdoor game of the 2020-21 NHL season -- the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights will play there Saturday -- and one of the most unique settings for an NHL matchup.
A lot of cool photos and videos have emerged from Lake Tahoe as the league constructed the site over the last few weeks.
Here's a roundup of some photos that show what the league has built:
I scammed my way to the top of the main TV tower. (Hey, I’m working on a story!) This is will be the perspective of the main game camera. #NHLOutdoors pic.twitter.com/AlJiRK7072
— Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) February 18, 2021
Center ice. #NHLOutdoors pic.twitter.com/couvHiD7Sb
— Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) February 18, 2021
Goalie’s eye view. #NHLOutdoors pic.twitter.com/G5jnu6OjnC
— Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) February 18, 2021
The Bruins also posted a video for the game that includes footage of the Lake Tahoe rink:
It's getting closer. 🏔 #NHLBruins | #NHLOutdoors pic.twitter.com/fjnIkSeBbC
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 18, 2021
Puck drop for Bruins vs. Flyers has been moved to 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. You can watch the game on NBC.