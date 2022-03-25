Scenes from Empower Field at Mile High fire

On Thursday, the Denver Fire Department battled a blaze at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium. According to reports, the fire broke out in the third level and burned at least six rows of seats plus a suite area. Luckily, firefighters could extinguish the fire at the Denver Broncos’ stadium without any reports of injuries.

The images that have been released so far show just how intense the fire was and the substantial sprawl of torched areas.

