📸 Scenes! Celebrations underway as Man City win fourth straight PL title

Manchester City have wrapped an English record fourth consecutive Premier League title, and the fans are loving every moment.

The Etihad faithful were already trying to storm the pitch before the full-time whistle was even blown, but they flooded the grass as soon as it did.

Thing you don't expect to see:



Erling Haaland telling Man City fans to get off the pitch because the game hadn't finished yet.#MCIWHU pic.twitter.com/H8PQrISssc — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 19, 2024

Torcida do Manchester City invade o campo logo depois do apito final. Mensagem no telão é meramente ilustrativa. pic.twitter.com/4WQKtud9iB — Fred Caldeira (@fredcaldeira) May 19, 2024

Jeremy Doku did his best to evade Manchester City supporters as they invaded the pitch following their Premier League title win — he even managed to send one to the floor...



📼 @SamLee pic.twitter.com/c4GJhK4xbT — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) May 19, 2024

🏆 Manchester City

▪️ First team in English top division history to win 4 successive top division titles

▪️ 6th PL title in the last 7 seasons

▪️ Guardiola’s 12th League title in 15 seasons in senior management pic.twitter.com/R1m0JnPTty — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 19, 2024

These celebrations will last long into the night in Manchester and around the world you would imagine!