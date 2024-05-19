Advertisement
📸 Scenes! Celebrations underway as Man City win fourth straight PL title

Manchester City have wrapped an English record fourth consecutive Premier League title, and the fans are loving every moment.

The Etihad faithful were already trying to storm the pitch before the full-time whistle was even blown, but they flooded the grass as soon as it did.

These celebrations will last long into the night in Manchester and around the world you would imagine!