Scenes: Bills’ Nyheim Hines scores on opening kickoff vs. Patriots (video)

As storybook as of a start as you could imagine.

In the Bills’ first game since Damar Hamlin’s injury against the Bengals on Monday, Nyheim Hines scored on the opening kickoff. The scenes are Highmark Stadium were electric, as Hines kicked up to an extra gear and left the Patriots in dust on the first play of their Week 18 matchup.

It was only the second time in Bills history the team scored on their opening kickoff.

Check out the return below:

“THIS IS STORYBOOK!!” Jim Nantz on the INCREDIBLE @BuffaloBills opening kick return touchdown #ForDamar 📺 CBS | Paramount+pic.twitter.com/O1Wy4JxGhC — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 8, 2023

