Scene at Valhalla before PGA Championship's second round (after Scottie Scheffler incident): 'Stunned, disbelief'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Hush comes over any outdoor sporting event when a soft rain is falling. But Friday morning at Valhalla Golf Club, site of the 2024 PGA Championship, you can feel a stunned disbelief in the air. This is if people don’t really know what to say.

After a one-hour delay in play, T-shirts are now flying in as spectators are starting to fill the size of the fairways and ring themselves around the greens, but it’s eerily quiet. Yes, people are applauding when players are introduced on the first and 10th tee boxes, but otherwise this venue is quiet.

Umbrellas are everywhere in the practice area. There’s a soft rain falling, which should make the golf course vulnerable and produce low scores. Players and caddies are chatting, but you would not know that there had been a detention of the world’s number one player a few hundred yards away a few hours before.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was arrested by police after a traffic misunderstanding ahead of his second round at the 2024 PGA Championship. Scheffler was booked at 7:28 a.m ET, according to online records accessed by Golfweek.

Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic but was subsequently released.

While Scheffler’s situation is certainly something everyone is aware of, the job at hand is to win a major championship and keep up with the leader, Xander Schauffele, who tees off this afternoon.

The only thing you can really hear in the practice area is the dull drone of electrical generators in the trucks nearby and in the television broadcast compound.

Golfweek’s David Dusek is live at Valhalla and will be updating this story throughout the day.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Scottie Scheffler arrest: Eerie scene at PGA Championship