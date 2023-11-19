What are the scenarios for Big 12 football championship game matchups?

PROVO, Utah — Saturday’s games offered some clarity on the Big 12 Championship Game race — as long as the Big 12 doesn’t offer any further “clarifications” on the tiebreaker rules.

OU and Oklahoma State are still alive for a berth in the game, scheduled for Dec. 2 in Arlington, Texas.

Texas is the only team that controls its own destiny entering the final weekend.

The game will kick off at 11 a.m. and be televised on ABC.

Here’s a look at the scenarios for the teams still alive for a title-game berth:

Big 12 football standings

Week 13 Big 12 football schedule

Friday's games

TCU at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., Fox

Texas Tech at Texas, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Saturday's games (times, television TBA)

Houston at UCF, 11 a.m. (FS1)

BYU at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

West Virginia at Baylor, 6 p.m. (FS1)

Kansas at Cincinnati, 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Iowa State at Kansas State, 7 p.m. (FOX)

Big 12 championship game scenarios

Texas: First with win. First with loss and OU and Oklahoma State loss. First with loss, OU win, Oklahoma State win and Kansas State win. Second with loss and Oklahoma State loss.

Oklahoma State: First with win, Texas loss and OU loss. First with win, OU win, Texas loss and Kansas State loss. Second with win and Texas win. Second with loss, Texas win, and OU loss. Second with loss, OU loss and Kansas State loss.

OU: First with win, Texas loss and Oklahoma State loss. Second with win, Texas win and Oklahoma State loss. Second with win, Texas loss, Oklahoma State win and Kansas State loss.

Kansas State: Second with win, Oklahoma State loss and OU loss. Second with win, OU win, Oklahoma State win and Texas loss.

