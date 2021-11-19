There is a scenario where Wisconsin cliches the Big Ten West on Saturday

The Wisconsin Badgers have controlled their own destiny in the Big Ten West since Purdue went on the road and upset then-No. 2 Iowa.

The Badgers have taken advantage, winning four straight since that date including decisive victories over West rivals Purdue and Iowa. Now, all that stands between Wisconsin and its third Big Ten West title in five years? Trophy games against Nebraska and Minnesota.

All likely scenarios will force Wisconsin to win both of those two games to win the division. But with a lot of significant Big Ten action set for Saturday, there’s actually one way the team can clinch the West before Sunday morning.

What needs to happen?

Wisconsin beats Nebraska

Illinois (without head coach Bret Bielema) needs to beat Iowa on the road

Indiana (who hasn’t won a conference game this season) needs to beat Minnesota

It’s unlikely…but you’re saying there’s a chance?

