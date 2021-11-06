There is a scenario where four teams tie at the top of the Big Ten West

If you’re a fan of college football, you’re probably a fan of chaos. Nowhere else does top teams look unstoppable one week, only to come back the next to lose as massive favorites.

That’s what the Big Ten West has been this season. Wisconsin started slow with a 0-2 in-conference record, though has bounced back with three straight impressive victories.

Iowa looked great to start the year, yet dropped a massive contest at Purdue. Illinois hasn’t looked great in Bret Bielema’s first season, yet it went on the road and beat Penn State. The Big Ten West now has four teams that have a legitimate shot at representing the division in the Big Ten Championship.

Minnesota and Wisconsin control their own destiny. But Iowa and Purdue are far from dead.

Putting away likely outcomes, there is one scenario where all four teams tie atop the division. Wisconsin will end up going to Indy in this scenario thanks to head-to-head records.

But nothing would more perfectly represent college football than four teams finishing with a 5-3 record atop the west. Here’s that scenario:

Wisconsin loses to Nebraska, wins other three contests

This would mean Wisconsin (3-2) wins at Rutgers today, wins against Northwestern, loses against Nebraska and wins at Minnesota.

Final record: 6-3 (with wins against Purdue, Iowa and Minnesota)

Purdue loses to Ohio State, wins other three contests

This would mean Purdue (3-2) beats Michigan State, loses to Ohio State, beats Northwestern and beats Indiana.

Final record: 6-3 (with wins against Iowa, Minnesota)

Minnesota loses to Illinois and Wisconsin, wins other two contests

This would mean Minnesota (4-1) loses to Illinois, beats Iowa, beats Indiana and loses to Wisconsin

Final record: 6-3 (with a win against Iowa)

Iowa loses to Minnesota, wins other three contests

This would mean Iowa (3-2) beats Northwestern, loses to Minnesota, beats Illinois and beats Nebraska.

Final record: 6-3 (without a win against Purdue, Wisconsin or Minnesota)

Wisconsin advances to Indianapolis in this scenario. But it is pure chaos.

