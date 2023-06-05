Which scenario is more likely for the Steelers in 2023?

34 seasons. Longer than most of you have been alive. That’s how long it has been since the Pittsburgh Steelers finished last in the division. Meanwhile, the Steelers last time the Steelers finished first in the AFC North was in 2020.

So when the chatter on social media all centers around the real possibility that Pittsburgh could finish last in 2023 we had to think about if history supports that.

We have no misconceptions that the Steelers are the best team in the AFC north this season but this doesn’t mean they still cannot win the division if a few things fall their way.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

option not selected

Not so fast!

You can't place a vote until you make a selection first.

Got it

Cast your vote and tell us which of these two scenarios is more likely in 2023. Will Pittsburgh finish first in the AFC North or last in the AFC North? If we have to pick one or the other, we are going with first place over last place.

More!

Should the Steelers re-sign LB Myles Jack? Steelers OC Matt Canada bringing big changes to offense Connor Heyward's versatility opens up possibilities for Steelers offense

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire