Scattered storms this weekend in Ontario before dangerous heat builds next week

Heat and humidity are gradually building back into southern Ontario. This weekend will see a risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Next week, we could see another episode of extreme heat with daytime highs near or above 30°C, with humidex values feeling as much as 10 degrees higher – dangerous conditions Ontarians will need to prepare for. Find out what you need to know about the next couple of days, below.

UNSETTLED THROUGH THE WEEKEND

A front that brought some thunderstorms to northwestern Ontario on Thursday will take its time sinking through the province over the next few days. It’ll reach southern Ontario overnight Friday or early morning Saturday.

You've likely already noticed the heat and humidity that has been building across the south this week, which means a fair bit of CAPE – Convective Available Potential Energy, meteorological shorthand for thunderstorm potential.

Aside from showers here and there, that instability means there’s a chance for thunderstorms across much of the province.

ON Sat CAPE
ON Sat CAPE

Presently, Saturday does look unsettled, though not a washout for most people. The exception will be around Barrie, Muskoka and cottage country, where amounts look to be higher.

The rest of the weekend will look similar, with the next chance of showers Sunday into Monday, though as before, most people will have calm periods.

NEXT WEEK: MORE SHOWERS, DANGEROUS HEAT BUILDS BACK IN

All this humidity will gradually boost the region's PWAT (precipitable water in the atmosphere), meaning any showers that do spring up will be heavier and longer-lived.

Monday looks particularly likely to be a rainy one for many people, particularly from the afternoon into the evening.

ON PWAT Monday
ON PWAT Monday

Meanwhile, the heat and humidity will continue to build to uncomfortable and even dangerous levels through the week.

The culprit will be a ridge of high-pressure parked by the southeastern U.S. In atmospheric terms, it will have the effect of ushering warmer southwesterly winds up into southern Ontario for several days.

ONTempPatternLR
ONTempPatternLR

That additional heat and humidity will make for dangerously hot conditions across most of southern Ontario, with astounding humidex values.

With daytime highs hovering around 30°C, the humidity will push the feels-like factor to 40, and even slightly above for the extreme southwest.

ON Tuesday heat
ON Tuesday heat

When planning for next week, people should expect to have to limit outdoor activities and make active preparations to keep cool.

Check back as we continue to monitor the long-range forecast

