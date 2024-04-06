Referee hospitalized after collision with player during Penguins-Lightning game

An NHL referee was taken to a local hospital after colliding with a player during the Penguins-Lightning game on Saturday.

Referee Steven Kozari was hit by Tampa Bay defenseman, Hayden Fleury in the third period.

NHL statement on Referee Steve Kozari. pic.twitter.com/4PffGshUzf — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 6, 2024

From the ice, he was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital out of precaution.

The NHL released a statement later in the evening saying Kozari is conscious and alert and able to use all of his extremities.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

