Referee hospitalized after collision with player during Penguins-Lightning game

Dan Kingerski: PittsburghHockeyNOW.com
·1 min read
An NHL referee was taken to a local hospital after colliding with a player during the Penguins-Lightning game on Saturday.

Referee Steven Kozari was hit by Tampa Bay defenseman, Hayden Fleury in the third period.

From the ice, he was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital out of precaution.

The NHL released a statement later in the evening saying Kozari is conscious and alert and able to use all of his extremities.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

