The No. 1 goal for any team in the preseason is walking away from the game injury-free.

Especially when it comes to players who have a history of them.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

During the second quarter of the Redskins exhibition clash with the Falcons, the Burgundy and Gold survived what seemed to be an injury scare to one of the team's best players.

On a 3rd-and-7 in the Redskins' own territory, tight end Jordan Reed caught a slant route from Case Keenum for a first down to keep the drive alive. As he was being dragged to the ground, Falcons safety Keanu Neal struck Reed's helmet with his own, causing No. 86's to fly off.

Reed, who has a long history of concussions, got right back up, spinning the ball to celebrate the first down.

This play, unlike one very similar in Dallas a season ago that went without a call, drew a penalty flag for unnecessary roughness.

The tight end is one of the most dynamic at his position when on the field, but has had trouble staying healthy. By 2016, he had suffered six concussions. In 2017, his season ended early with a hamstring injury and he finished the 2018 season on Injured Reserve.

For the Redskins, they just have to be happy that Reed seemed okay after the hit.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

This scary hit to Jordan Reed's head is exactly what they want to avoid in preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington